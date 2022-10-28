Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBSH   US2005251036

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33 2022-10-28 pm EDT
70.39 USD   +2.29%
01:16pCommerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
10/21Insider Sell: Commerce Bancshares
MT
10/19City Holding Company to Acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares in $61 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

10/28/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share on the Company's common stock payable December 16, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved a 5% common stock dividend payable on December 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022. Statements reflecting the issuance of shares as a result of the stock dividend should be mailed on or about December 19, 2022. No fractional shares will be issued, and shareholders will receive cash for such fractional interests based on the market value of the stock on the record date. The quarterly cash dividend will not be payable on any shares to be issued pursuant to the 5% stock dividend.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $32.6 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages more than 155 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of September 30, 2022


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
01:16pCommerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common..
BU
10/21Insider Sell: Commerce Bancshares
MT
10/19City Holding Company to Acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares in $61 Million Deal
MT
10/18Commerce Bancshares Posts Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/18Commerce : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18Earnings Flash (CBSH) COMMERCE BANCSHARES Posts Q3 Revenue $384.9M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
10/18Earnings Flash (CBSH) COMMERCE BANCSHARES Reports Q3 EPS $1.02, vs. Street Est of $1.03
MT
10/18Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.02
BU
10/18Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/18Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Charge Off for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 499 M - -
Net income 2022 482 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 8 213 M 8 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 595
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 68,81 $
Average target price 69,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Kemper President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kemper Director
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Benjamin F. Rassieur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.0.10%8 213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577