  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CBSH   US2005251036

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
Commerce Bancshares : Kristy Hess joins Commerce Bank as Senior Vice President, Division Manager Commercial Real Estate

02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
St. Louis, MO - February 1, 2022 - Kristy Hess joined Commerce Bank as senior vice president, division manager commercial real estate. In this role she will be responsible for managing Commerce Bank's extensive network of professional real estate relationships, as well as attract new investor and developer clients to Commerce Bank.

Kristy has nearly 20 years' experience in commercial real estate and is eager to get started. "Commercial real estate is an important part of building thriving communities," said Hess. "I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my passion for commercial real estate to Commerce Bank, an institution that works to help build communities in a number of ways," she shared.

"We are excited to welcome Kristy to the team," said Jason Penfield, executive vice president. "Commercial Real Estate is a vital component of our commercial line of business. Adding Kristy positions us well to meet our continued growth aspirations. Her experience, leadership and deep St. Louis ties will greatly benefit our commercial real estate clientele and the community as we work on key projects in the region," Jason stated.

Kristy is a graduate of Drury University, earned her MBA from St. Louis University, and received a Women's Leadership Forum Certificate from Washington University Olin Business School. She is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and past board member, serves as a finance mentor for ULI Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) Program, and is on the board of Independence Center.

About Commerce Bank

With $36.7 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

Disclosures:
1. As of December 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Commerce Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
