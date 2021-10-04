Commerce Bancshares : Newsweek names Commerce Bank to Americas Best Banks 2022 list again

Commerce recognized with Best Customer Service award for second consecutive year

St. Louis, MO - October 4, 2021 - Commerce Bank is honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year on Newsweek's America's Best Banks 2022 list as the recipient of the 'Best Customer Service' award. Despite the lingering impacts and uncertainties of the pandemic, Commerce's outstanding customer service is a constant that customers can rely on.

Commerce Bank secured the award with Newsweek's criteria of "banks with the fewest problems reported to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a timely response rate, a helpful mobile app and a variety of dedicated customer service lines."

"We are pleased to receive this recognition because of what it means for our customers," said Patty Kellerhals, Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking. "Being honored by Newsweek for the second year in a row underscores the dedication and professionalism of our team members. It also affirms our investments in and commitment to delivering high-touch, personal service, and innovative product solutions when, where, and how our customers prefer."

To identify America's Best Banks, Newsweek worked in partnership with LendingTree, which culled candidates from an initial universe of more than 2,625 FDIC-insured financial institutions. Credit unions were excluded from consideration for overall bank winner categories. Data sources for the project included: DepositAccounts.com, information published by each bank or credit union, quarterly call reports filed with the FDIC by banks or NCUA by credit unions, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau complaints and mobile app reviews. In total, 30 factors were assessed, covering the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees. The complete list and more information on the methodology can be found here.

About Commerce Bank

With $33.9 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.