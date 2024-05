Commerce Resources Corp. is a Canada-based junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company’s primary focus is on rare earth elements (REEs) and the rare metals tantalum and niobium. Its principal assets are the Eldor Property in Quebec and the Blue River Tantalum-Niobium Property in British Columbia. The Eldor Property is situated in northern Quebec approximately 130 km south of the town of Kuujjuaq. The Property is 100%-owned by the Company and is composed of 244 claims comprising approximately 11,475 hectares, including the Ashram Rare Earth Deposit. The Blue River Property, located in British Columbia, Canada, is host to the Upper Fir Deposit. The Upper Fir Deposit is located approximately 30 kilometers (km) north of the town of Blue River and is owned 100% with no underlying royalties. Capacitor Metals Corp. is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.