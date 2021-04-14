Log in
Commerce Resources Corp.    CCE

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

(CCE)
Commerce Resources : Announces Agreement with Tormont50

04/14/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Agreement with Tormont50

April 14, 2021 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXv: CCE, FSE: D7H0, OTCQX: CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Tormont50 ("Tormont50"), a collective of corporate advisory, marketing and digital media, business investment opportunities and public relations experts, whereby the Company will become a member of Tormont50 for a period of three months. The Company will pay Tormont50 a member fee $2,150 per month (plus applicable taxes) in exchange for: (i) a Tormont50 growth report on the Company, discussing the general merits of the Company, using publicly available information and not tailored to the needs or circumstances of any recipient, (ii) highlight of the Company to Tormont50 followers through its website and (iii) follow up growth reports, on request from the Company, in line with new company events, news and other relevant events (collectively, the "Services"). Tormont50 will provide the Services to the Company, is at arms' length to the Company and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.comor email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

"Chris Grove"

Chris Grove

President and Director

Tel: 604.484.2700

Email: cgrove@commerceresources.com

Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Commerce Resources Corp. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
