    CBI   AEC000101019

COMMERCIAL BANK INTERNATIONAL P.S.C.

(CBI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-10-10
0.7250 AED    0.00%
03:32aCommercial Bank International P S C : CBI First Bank to Recruit via the Metaverse
PU
07/28Commercial Bank International P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Commercial Bank International P S C : CBI announces AED 34 million net profit in Q2 2022
PU
Commercial Bank International P S C : CBI First Bank to Recruit via the Metaverse

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Commercial Bank International First Bank in the World

to Recruit via the Metaverse

Dubai, 11 October 2022: Commercial Bank International (CBI or "the Bank"), a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, is the first bank in the world to recruit a UAE national via the Metaverse.

CBI conducted formal interviews in their Metaverse location, which led to the recruitment of an Emirati employee by the Bank. This is the first of its kind in the world.

Commenting on this historic moment, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, the CEO of CBI said; "The Metaverse opens up a whole new channel for communication and collaboration by integrating digital and physical worlds. We are extremely proud to be the first ever bank in the world to complete candidate recruitment through the Metaverse environment. Our courageous and creative move strongly supports the UAE's vision to be a world leader in innovation."

CBI has become the first UAE bank and among the few leading early-adapter banks worldwide, by launching their virtual location in the Metaverse recently. The bank has been showcasing their Metaverse presence at GITEX this week and have demonstrated the immersive potential of the Metaverse through a series of real use cases.

Actively hiring candidates in the Metaverse marks another first for CBI. It highlights how the bank's Metaverse location can further support the development of the digital economy and better serve both customers and employees.

---ENDS---

About Commercial Bank International (CBI)

CBI is a UAE based corporate and retail bank, with a growing Islamic banking business. The Bank was incorporated in 1991 in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and is headquartered in Dubai.

The content is classified as Public

CBI shares are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Bank has a long-term issuer default rating of BBB+ and a short-term issuer default rating of F2 from Fitch Ratings. CBI is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (SCA).

CBI offers a comprehensive portfolio of banking products, as well as tailor-made financial solutions in corporate, Islamic and retail banking, ranging from lending, trade services, cash management and treasury solutions to personal account services and credit cards.

For further information, please contact:

Toufik Osman

toufik.osman@cbi.ae

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank International PSC published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
