Commercial Bank International P S C : CBI First Bank to Recruit via the Metaverse

Commercial Bank International First Bank in the World

to Recruit via the Metaverse

Dubai, 11 October 2022: Commercial Bank International (CBI or "the Bank"), a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, is the first bank in the world to recruit a UAE national via the Metaverse.

CBI conducted formal interviews in their Metaverse location, which led to the recruitment of an Emirati employee by the Bank. This is the first of its kind in the world.

Commenting on this historic moment, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, the CEO of CBI said; "The Metaverse opens up a whole new channel for communication and collaboration by integrating digital and physical worlds. We are extremely proud to be the first ever bank in the world to complete candidate recruitment through the Metaverse environment. Our courageous and creative move strongly supports the UAE's vision to be a world leader in innovation."

CBI has become the first UAE bank and among the few leading early-adapter banks worldwide, by launching their virtual location in the Metaverse recently. The bank has been showcasing their Metaverse presence at GITEX this week and have demonstrated the immersive potential of the Metaverse through a series of real use cases.

Actively hiring candidates in the Metaverse marks another first for CBI. It highlights how the bank's Metaverse location can further support the development of the digital economy and better serve both customers and employees.

About Commercial Bank International (CBI)

CBI is a UAE based corporate and retail bank, with a growing Islamic banking business. The Bank was incorporated in 1991 in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and is headquartered in Dubai.

