  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB.N0000   LK0053N00005

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

(COMB.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
51.40 LKR   +2.59%
Commercial Bank Of Ceylon : As at 30-09-2022
PU
Commercial Bank Of Ceylon : ComBank introduces digital receipts for CRM & ATM withdrawals
PU
Commercial Bank Of Ceylon : ComBank opens 269th branch in Kirillawala
PU
Commercial Bank of Ceylon : As at 30-09-2022

12/01/2022 | 01:54am EST
Basel III - Disclosures Under Pillar 3 as per the Banking Act Direction No.01 of 2016

Disclosure 1

Key Regulatory Ratios - Capital and Liquidity

Group

Bank

As at September 30,

As at June 30, 2022

As at September 30,

As at June 30, 2022

2022

2022

Regulatory Capital (Rs. '000)

Commom equity

163,843,868

159,986,419

157,540,297

153,647,123

Tier 1 capital

163,843,868

159,986,419

157,540,297

153,647,123

Total capital

202,587,981

203,189,173

195,439,859

196,016,008

Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)

(CCB drawndown by 1.250% - Refer Note)

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (minimum requirement - 8.50%)

11.465

10.555

11.571

10.604

Tier 1 capital ratio (minimum requirement - 10.00%)

11.465

10.555

11.571

10.604

Total capital ratio (minimum requirement - 14.00%)

14.176

13.405

14.355

13.528

Leverage ratio (minimum requirement - 3%)

5.80

5.29

5.72

5.21

Regulatory Liquidity

Statutory Liquid Assets (Rs. '000)

524,183,655

463,451,725

Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio (Minimum Requirement - 20%)

Domestic Banking Unit (%)

29.92

25.37

Off-Shore Banking Unit (%)

29.71

30.13

Liquidity coverage ratio - Rupee

284.85

200.03

(minimum requirement - 90%) (%)

Liquidity coverage ratio - All currency

222.06

105.36

(minimum requirement - 90%) (%)

Net stable funding ratio (minimum requirement - 90%) (%)

169.70

156.21

Note

As per the Banking Act Direction No. 04 of 2022, dated May 23, 2022, licensed banks were allowed to drawdown the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) up to 2.5% subject to the conditions stipulated in the Banking Act Direction No. 01 of 2016 on Capital Requirements under Basel III for licensed commercial banks and licensed specialised banks. The Bank expects to maintain the Minimum Earnings Retention Ratio at 60%, for which the CCB requirement as per the said Direction No. 04 of 2022 is between 1.250% and 1.875%. Accordingly, the minimum Total Capital Ratio required to be maintained by the Bank is between 12.750% and 13.375%. The Bank has in place a capital augmentation plan towards rebuilding the CCB to 2.5% within three years as required by the said Direction.

Public

Disclosure 2

Basel III Computation of Capital Ratios

Group

Bank

As at September 30, 2022

As at June 30, 2022

As at September 30, 2022

As at June 30, 2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital after Adjustments

163,843,868

159,986,419

157,540,297

153,647,123

Total Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital

185,503,272

177,914,883

182,197,158

174,601,023

Equity Capital (Stated Capital) /Assigned Capital

58,149,619

58,149,619

58,149,619

58,149,619

Reserve fund

10,590,338

10,590,338

10,204,369

10,204,369

Published retained earnings/(Accumulated retained losses)

(4,139,481)

(4,149,814)

(4,941,549)

(4,951,882)

Published Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

15,889,201

14,157,288

15,468,456

13,728,797

General and other disclosed reserves

88,870,532

88,870,532

88,870,532

88,870,532

Unpublished current year's profit/(losses) and gains reflected in OCI

14,445,731

8,599,588

14,445,731

8,599,588

Ordinary shares issued by consolidated banking and financial

1,697,332

1,697,332

-

-

subsidiaries of the bank and held by third parties

Total Adjustments to CET 1 Capital

21,659,404

17,928,464

24,656,861

20,953,900

Goodwill (net)

445,147

445,147

-

-

Intangible Assets (net)

2,858,742

2,208,386

2,745,081

2,084,157

Revaluation losses of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

Significant investments in the capital of financial institutions where the

bank owns more than 10 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital

-

-

3,556,265

3,594,812

of the entity

Deferred tax assets (net)

18,355,515

15,274,931

18,355,515

15,274,931

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital after Adjustments

-

-

-

-

Total Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital

-

-

-

-

Qualifying Additional Tier 1 Capital Instruments

-

-

-

-

Instruments issued by consolidated banking and financial subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

of the bank and held by third parties

Total Adjustments to AT1 Capital

-

-

-

-

Investment in own shares

-

-

-

-

Reciprocal cross holdings in AT 1 capital instruments

-

-

-

-

Investments in the capital of banking and financial institutions where

the bank does not own more than 10 per cent of the issued ordinary

-

-

-

-

share capital of the entity

Significant investments in the capital of banking and financial

institutions where the bank own more than 10 per cent of the issued

-

-

-

-

ordinary share capital of the entity

Regulatory adjustments applied to AT 1 due to insufficient Tier 2

-

-

-

-

capital to cover adjustments

Tier 2 Capital after Adjustments

38,744,113

43,202,754

37,899,562

42,368,885

Total Tier 2 Capital

38,744,113

43,202,754

37,899,562

42,368,885

Qualifying Tier 2 Capital Instruments

17,800,236

21,395,271

17,800,236

21,395,271

Revaluation gains

4,630,226

4,630,226

4,630,226

4,630,226

Eligible Impairment

16,313,651

17,177,257

15,469,100

16,343,388

Instruments issued by Consolidated Banking and Financial

-

-

-

-

Subsidiaries of the Bank and held by Third Parties

Total Adjustments to Tier 2 Capital

-

-

-

-

Investment in own shares

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

CET1 Capital

163,843,868

159,986,419

157,540,297

153,647,123

Total Tier 1 Capital

163,843,868

159,986,419

157,540,297

153,647,123

Total Capital

202,587,981

203,189,173

195,439,859

196,016,008

Group

Bank

As at September 30, 2022

As at June 30, 2022

As at September 30, 2022

As at June 30, 2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Total Risk Weighted Amount (RWA)

1,429,089,658

1,515,746,373

1,361,506,175

1,449,017,459

Risk Weighted Amount for Credit Risk

1,305,092,043

1,374,180,591

1,237,527,960

1,307,471,054

Risk Weighted Amount for Market Risk

54,736,486

71,363,446

54,717,086

71,344,069

Risk Weighted Amount for Operational Risk

69,261,129

70,202,336

69,261,129

70,202,336

CET1 Capital Ratio (including Capital Conservation

11.465

10.555

11.571

10.604

Buffer,Countercyclical Capital Buffer & Surchage on D - SIBs) (%)

Of which : Capital Conservation Buffer (%)

2.500

2.500

2.500

2.500

Of which : Countercyclical Buffer (%)

Of which : Capital Surcharge on D -SIBs (%)

1.500

1.500

1.500

1.500

Total Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%)

11.465

10.555

11.571

10.604

Total Capital Ratio (Including Capital Conservation

14.176

13.405

14.355

13.528

Buffer,Countercyclical Capital Buffer & Surcharge on D-SIBs (%)

Of which : Capital Conservation Buffer (%)

2.500

2.500

2.500

2.500

Of which : Countercyclical Buffer (%)

Of which : Capital Surcharge on D -SIBs (%)

1.500

1.500

1.500

1.500

Disclosure 3

Leverage Ratio

Group

Bank

As at September

As at June 30, 2022

As at September

As at June 30, 2022

30, 2022

30, 2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Tier 1 Capital

163,843,868

159,986,419

157,540,297

153,647,123

Total Exposures

2,826,662,977

3,022,576,975

2,752,107,653

2,946,751,125

On-Balance Sheet Items

(excluding Derivatives and Securities Financing

Transactions, but including Collateral)

2,357,823,303

2,356,515,371

2,284,587,554

2,284,320,254

Derivative Exposures

205,782,691

278,998,941

205,782,691

278,998,941

Securities Financing Transaction Exposures

140,202,207

247,804,206

140,202,207

245,649,511

Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposures

122,854,777

139,258,457

121,535,201

137,782,419

Basel III leverage ratio (minimum requirement 3%) (%)

5.80

5.29

5.72

5.21

Disclosure 4

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

As at September 30, 2022

As at June 30, 2022

Total Un-

Total weighted

Total Un-

Total weighted

weighted Value

Value

weighted Value

Value

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Total stock of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)

395,466,245

388,925,563

272,491,944

262,628,977

Total Adjusted Level 1 Assets

353,339,937

353,339,937

207,942,041

207,942,041

Level 1 Assets

353,339,937

353,339,937

207,942,041

207,942,041

Total Adjusted Level 2A Assets

41,492,777

35,268,860

64,034,240

54,429,104

Level 2A Assets

41,492,777

35,268,860

64,034,240

54,429,104

Total Adjusted Level 2B Assets

633,531

316,766

515,663

257,832

Level 2B Assets

633,531

316,766

515,663

257,832

Total Cash outflows

2,165,199,282

433,315,235

2,160,758,642

455,021,362

Deposits

1,191,626,436

119,162,643

1,113,549,291

111,354,929

Unsecured wholesale funding

640,800,942

282,998,886

625,929,069

279,880,405

Secured funding transaction

-

-

-

-

Undrawn portion of committed (irrevocable) facilities and

318,082,452

16,464,254

376,776,756

19,282,502

other contingent funding obligations

Additional requirements

14,689,452

14,689,452

44,503,526

44,503,526

Total Cash Inflows

387,346,042

258,173,728

348,618,708

205,744,801

Maturing secured lending transactions backed by the

139,468,328

138,100,852

112,283,818

110,515,541

collateral

Committed facilities

-

-

-

-

Other inflows by counterparty which are maturing within 30

167,658,600

108,876,937

171,709,291

92,503,117

days

Operational deposits

64,808,220

-

59,173,314

-

Other cash inflows

15,410,895

11,195,939

5,452,285

2,726,143

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) (Stock of High Quality

Liquid Assets/Total Net Cash Outflows over the Next 30

222.06

105.36

Calender Days)*100

Disclosure 5

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

Bank

As at September 30,

As at June 30, 2022

2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Total available stable funding (ASF)

1,671,282,975

1,617,754,453

Total required stable funding (RSF)

984,831,488

1,035,630,865

Required stable funding - On-balance sheet assets

978,677,250

1,026,723,143

Required stable funding - Off-balance sheet items

6,154,238

8,907,722

NSFR (minimum requirement - 90%) (%)

169.70

156.21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
