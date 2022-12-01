Commercial Bank of Ceylon : As at 30-09-2022

Basel III - Disclosures Under Pillar 3 as per the Banking Act Direction No.01 of 2016

Disclosure 1

Key Regulatory Ratios - Capital and Liquidity

Group Bank As at September 30, As at June 30, 2022 As at September 30, As at June 30, 2022 2022 2022 Regulatory Capital (Rs. '000) Commom equity 163,843,868 159,986,419 157,540,297 153,647,123 Tier 1 capital 163,843,868 159,986,419 157,540,297 153,647,123 Total capital 202,587,981 203,189,173 195,439,859 196,016,008 Regulatory Capital Ratios (%) (CCB drawndown by 1.250% - Refer Note) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (minimum requirement - 8.50%) 11.465 10.555 11.571 10.604 Tier 1 capital ratio (minimum requirement - 10.00%) 11.465 10.555 11.571 10.604 Total capital ratio (minimum requirement - 14.00%) 14.176 13.405 14.355 13.528 Leverage ratio (minimum requirement - 3%) 5.80 5.29 5.72 5.21 Regulatory Liquidity Statutory Liquid Assets (Rs. '000) 524,183,655 463,451,725 Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio (Minimum Requirement - 20%) Domestic Banking Unit (%) 29.92 25.37 Off-Shore Banking Unit (%) 29.71 30.13 Liquidity coverage ratio - Rupee 284.85 200.03 (minimum requirement - 90%) (%) Liquidity coverage ratio - All currency 222.06 105.36 (minimum requirement - 90%) (%) Net stable funding ratio (minimum requirement - 90%) (%) 169.70 156.21

Note

As per the Banking Act Direction No. 04 of 2022, dated May 23, 2022, licensed banks were allowed to drawdown the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) up to 2.5% subject to the conditions stipulated in the Banking Act Direction No. 01 of 2016 on Capital Requirements under Basel III for licensed commercial banks and licensed specialised banks. The Bank expects to maintain the Minimum Earnings Retention Ratio at 60%, for which the CCB requirement as per the said Direction No. 04 of 2022 is between 1.250% and 1.875%. Accordingly, the minimum Total Capital Ratio required to be maintained by the Bank is between 12.750% and 13.375%. The Bank has in place a capital augmentation plan towards rebuilding the CCB to 2.5% within three years as required by the said Direction.