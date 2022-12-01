Commercial Bank of Ceylon : As at 30-09-2022

Basel III - Disclosures Under Pillar 3 as per the Banking Act Direction No.01 of 2016
Disclosure 1
Key Regulatory Ratios - Capital and Liquidity
Group
Bank
As at September 30,
As at June 30, 2022
As at September 30,
As at June 30, 2022
2022
2022
Regulatory Capital (Rs. '000)
Commom equity
163,843,868
159,986,419
157,540,297
153,647,123
Tier 1 capital
163,843,868
159,986,419
157,540,297
153,647,123
Total capital
202,587,981
203,189,173
195,439,859
196,016,008
Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)
(CCB drawndown by 1.250% - Refer Note)
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (minimum requirement - 8.50%)
11.465
10.555
11.571
10.604
Tier 1 capital ratio (minimum requirement - 10.00%)
11.465
10.555
11.571
10.604
Total capital ratio (minimum requirement - 14.00%)
14.176
13.405
14.355
13.528
Leverage ratio (minimum requirement - 3%)
5.80
5.29
5.72
5.21
Regulatory Liquidity
Statutory Liquid Assets (Rs. '000)
524,183,655
463,451,725
Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio (Minimum Requirement - 20%)
Domestic Banking Unit (%)
29.92
25.37
Off-Shore Banking Unit (%)
29.71
30.13
Liquidity coverage ratio - Rupee
284.85
200.03
(minimum requirement - 90%) (%)
Liquidity coverage ratio - All currency
222.06
105.36
(minimum requirement - 90%) (%)
Net stable funding ratio (minimum requirement - 90%) (%)
169.70
156.21
Note
As per the Banking Act Direction No. 04 of 2022, dated May 23, 2022, licensed banks were allowed to drawdown the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) up to 2.5% subject to the conditions stipulated in the Banking Act Direction No. 01 of 2016 on Capital Requirements under Basel III for licensed commercial banks and licensed specialised banks. The Bank expects to maintain the Minimum Earnings Retention Ratio at 60%, for which the CCB requirement as per the said Direction No. 04 of 2022 is between 1.250% and 1.875%. Accordingly, the minimum Total Capital Ratio required to be maintained by the Bank is between 12.750% and 13.375%. The Bank has in place a capital augmentation plan towards rebuilding the CCB to 2.5% within three years as required by the said Direction.
Disclosure 2
Basel III Computation of Capital Ratios
Group
Bank
As at September 30, 2022
As at June 30, 2022
As at September 30, 2022
As at June 30, 2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital after Adjustments
163,843,868
159,986,419
157,540,297
153,647,123
Total Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital
185,503,272
177,914,883
182,197,158
174,601,023
Equity Capital (Stated Capital) /Assigned Capital
58,149,619
58,149,619
58,149,619
58,149,619
Reserve fund
10,590,338
10,590,338
10,204,369
10,204,369
Published retained earnings/(Accumulated retained losses)
(4,139,481)
(4,149,814)
(4,941,549)
(4,951,882)
Published Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
15,889,201
14,157,288
15,468,456
13,728,797
General and other disclosed reserves
88,870,532
88,870,532
88,870,532
88,870,532
Unpublished current year's profit/(losses) and gains reflected in OCI
14,445,731
8,599,588
14,445,731
8,599,588
Ordinary shares issued by consolidated banking and financial
1,697,332
1,697,332
-
-
subsidiaries of the bank and held by third parties
Total Adjustments to CET 1 Capital
21,659,404
17,928,464
24,656,861
20,953,900
Goodwill (net)
445,147
445,147
-
-
Intangible Assets (net)
2,858,742
2,208,386
2,745,081
2,084,157
Revaluation losses of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
Significant investments in the capital of financial institutions where the
bank owns more than 10 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital
-
-
3,556,265
3,594,812
of the entity
Deferred tax assets (net)
18,355,515
15,274,931
18,355,515
15,274,931
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital after Adjustments
-
-
-
-
Total Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital
-
-
-
-
Qualifying Additional Tier 1 Capital Instruments
-
-
-
-
Instruments issued by consolidated banking and financial subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
of the bank and held by third parties
Total Adjustments to AT1 Capital
-
-
-
-
Investment in own shares
-
-
-
-
Reciprocal cross holdings in AT 1 capital instruments
-
-
-
-
Investments in the capital of banking and financial institutions where
the bank does not own more than 10 per cent of the issued ordinary
-
-
-
-
share capital of the entity
Significant investments in the capital of banking and financial
institutions where the bank own more than 10 per cent of the issued
-
-
-
-
ordinary share capital of the entity
Regulatory adjustments applied to AT 1 due to insufficient Tier 2
-
-
-
-
capital to cover adjustments
Tier 2 Capital after Adjustments
38,744,113
43,202,754
37,899,562
42,368,885
Total Tier 2 Capital
38,744,113
43,202,754
37,899,562
42,368,885
Qualifying Tier 2 Capital Instruments
17,800,236
21,395,271
17,800,236
21,395,271
Revaluation gains
4,630,226
4,630,226
4,630,226
4,630,226
Eligible Impairment
16,313,651
17,177,257
15,469,100
16,343,388
Instruments issued by Consolidated Banking and Financial
-
-
-
-
Subsidiaries of the Bank and held by Third Parties
Total Adjustments to Tier 2 Capital
-
-
-
-
Investment in own shares
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
CET1 Capital
163,843,868
159,986,419
157,540,297
153,647,123
Total Tier 1 Capital
163,843,868
159,986,419
157,540,297
153,647,123
Total Capital
202,587,981
203,189,173
195,439,859
196,016,008
Group
Bank
As at September 30, 2022
As at June 30, 2022
As at September 30, 2022
As at June 30, 2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Total Risk Weighted Amount (RWA)
1,429,089,658
1,515,746,373
1,361,506,175
1,449,017,459
Risk Weighted Amount for Credit Risk
1,305,092,043
1,374,180,591
1,237,527,960
1,307,471,054
Risk Weighted Amount for Market Risk
54,736,486
71,363,446
54,717,086
71,344,069
Risk Weighted Amount for Operational Risk
69,261,129
70,202,336
69,261,129
70,202,336
CET1 Capital Ratio (including Capital Conservation
11.465
10.555
11.571
10.604
Buffer,Countercyclical Capital Buffer & Surchage on D - SIBs) (%)
Of which : Capital Conservation Buffer (%)
2.500
2.500
2.500
2.500
Of which : Countercyclical Buffer (%)
Of which : Capital Surcharge on D -SIBs (%)
1.500
1.500
1.500
1.500
Total Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%)
11.465
10.555
11.571
10.604
Total Capital Ratio (Including Capital Conservation
14.176
13.405
14.355
13.528
Buffer,Countercyclical Capital Buffer & Surcharge on D-SIBs (%)
Of which : Capital Conservation Buffer (%)
2.500
2.500
2.500
2.500
Of which : Countercyclical Buffer (%)
Of which : Capital Surcharge on D -SIBs (%)
1.500
1.500
1.500
1.500
Disclosure 3
Leverage Ratio
Group
Bank
As at September
As at June 30, 2022
As at September
As at June 30, 2022
30, 2022
30, 2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Tier 1 Capital
163,843,868
159,986,419
157,540,297
153,647,123
Total Exposures
2,826,662,977
3,022,576,975
2,752,107,653
2,946,751,125
On-Balance Sheet Items
(excluding Derivatives and Securities Financing
Transactions, but including Collateral)
2,357,823,303
2,356,515,371
2,284,587,554
2,284,320,254
Derivative Exposures
205,782,691
278,998,941
205,782,691
278,998,941
Securities Financing Transaction Exposures
140,202,207
247,804,206
140,202,207
245,649,511
Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposures
122,854,777
139,258,457
121,535,201
137,782,419
Basel III leverage ratio (minimum requirement 3%) (%)
5.80
5.29
5.72
5.21
Disclosure 4
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
As at September 30, 2022
As at June 30, 2022
Total Un-
Total weighted
Total Un-
Total weighted
weighted Value
Value
weighted Value
Value
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Total stock of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)
395,466,245
388,925,563
272,491,944
262,628,977
Total Adjusted Level 1 Assets
353,339,937
353,339,937
207,942,041
207,942,041
Level 1 Assets
353,339,937
353,339,937
207,942,041
207,942,041
Total Adjusted Level 2A Assets
41,492,777
35,268,860
64,034,240
54,429,104
Level 2A Assets
41,492,777
35,268,860
64,034,240
54,429,104
Total Adjusted Level 2B Assets
633,531
316,766
515,663
257,832
Level 2B Assets
633,531
316,766
515,663
257,832
Total Cash outflows
2,165,199,282
433,315,235
2,160,758,642
455,021,362
Deposits
1,191,626,436
119,162,643
1,113,549,291
111,354,929
Unsecured wholesale funding
640,800,942
282,998,886
625,929,069
279,880,405
Secured funding transaction
-
-
-
-
Undrawn portion of committed (irrevocable) facilities and
318,082,452
16,464,254
376,776,756
19,282,502
other contingent funding obligations
Additional requirements
14,689,452
14,689,452
44,503,526
44,503,526
Total Cash Inflows
387,346,042
258,173,728
348,618,708
205,744,801
Maturing secured lending transactions backed by the
139,468,328
138,100,852
112,283,818
110,515,541
collateral
Committed facilities
-
-
-
-
Other inflows by counterparty which are maturing within 30
167,658,600
108,876,937
171,709,291
92,503,117
days
Operational deposits
64,808,220
-
59,173,314
-
Other cash inflows
15,410,895
11,195,939
5,452,285
2,726,143
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) (Stock of High Quality
Liquid Assets/Total Net Cash Outflows over the Next 30
222.06
105.36
Calender Days)*100
Disclosure 5
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
Bank
As at September 30,
As at June 30, 2022
2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Total available stable funding (ASF)
1,671,282,975
1,617,754,453
Total required stable funding (RSF)
984,831,488
1,035,630,865
Required stable funding - On-balance sheet assets
978,677,250
1,026,723,143
Required stable funding - Off-balance sheet items
6,154,238
8,907,722
NSFR (minimum requirement - 90%) (%)
169.70
156.21
