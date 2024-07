Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC is a Sri Lanka-based commercial bank. The Bank operates through five segments: Personal banking, Corporate banking, International operations, Dealing/Treasury and (Nonbanking financial institution) NBFI, Real Estate & Services. Its services are categorized into personal, business and non-resident. Its personal banking products include savings accounts, deposits, current accounts, cards, loans, elite banking, and Anagi women's banking. Its digital banking services include ComBank Digital, Flash Digital Bank Account, WhatsApp Banking, Bank with ComBank on Viber, ePassbook, eSlip and Paymaster. Its other services include Mobile Reload, Bancassurance, Dialog eZ Cash, Mobitel mCash, and Islamic Banking. Its card services include Payment Gateway (Merchant Registration), Simple Pay and Q+ Payment App. It also offers Remit Plus, Western Union and MoneyGram. The Bank operates a network of approximately 271 branches and over 957 automated machines in Sri Lanka.

Sector Banks