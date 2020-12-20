Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Colombo Stock Exchange  >  Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC    COMB.N0000   LK0053N00005

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

(COMB.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank announces new Chairman and Deputy Chairman

12/20/2020 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legal luminary Justice K. Sripavan and top academic Prof. A. K. W. Jayawardane to head Board of Sri Lanka's benchmark private bank

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has announced the appointment of former Chief Justice Kanagasabapathy Sripavan as Chairman and senior academic Prof. A. K. W. Jayawardane as Deputy Chairman with effect from 21st and 29th December 2020 respectively.

Justice Sripavan and Prof. Jayawardane succeed Messrs. Dharma Dheerasinghe and Preethi Jayawardena, who retire from the positions of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Sri Lanka's benchmark private bank after completing their tenures.

Justice K. Sripavan was appointed Chief Justice in January 2015 and held office until March 2017. During this period he functioned as the Chairman of the Judicial Services Commission of Sri Lanka, Chairman of the Incorporated Council of Legal Education, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Judges' Institute and Chairman of the Superior Court Complex Board of Management.

He was enrolled as an Attorney-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka in 1977. He obtained a Diploma in Industrial Law from the University of Colombo in 1992 and Master of Laws from the University of London in 1994.

Justice Sripavan functioned as the Head of the Court of Appeal Unit in the Attorney General's Department and handled a large volume of work both in the Court of Appeal and in the Supreme Court including Bills and Fundamental Rights Applications. Prior to the elevation to the Court of Appeal Bench he functioned as a Legal Consultant for the National Savings Bank for two years.

He was appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal in May 2002 and was elevated to the post of President of the Court of Appeal in March 2007. In March 2008 he was elevated to the Supreme Court Bench.

Prof. A. K. W. Jayawardane is currently a Commission Member of the University Grants Commission and a Senior Professor in Civil Engineering. He served as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa for six years, Dean, Faculty of Engineering for six years and as an Endowed Professor in Entrepreneurship at the University of Moratuwa for one year.

He obtained a BSc Eng Degree in Civil Engineering with first class honours from the University of Moratuwa, a Master of Science Degree in Construction from the Loughborough University of Technology UK and a PhD in Construction Management from the same University.

Prof. Jayawardane served as the President of the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka. He is also a Director of Sierra Cables PLC and a member of Board of Management of several other institutions. He is also a Corporate Member, a Fellow and an International Professional Engineer of the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka (IESL), CEng, FIE(SL), IntPE(SL), Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences of Sri Lanka, FNAS(SL), Founder Member of the Society of Structural Engineers Sri Lanka, MSSE(SL), Fellow of the Institute of Project Managers, Sri Lanka, FIPM (SL), a Life Member of Sri Lanka Association for Advancement of Science and a Graduate Member of the Sri Lanka Institute of Directors GSLID.

The first Sri Lankan Bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for ten years consecutively, Commercial Bank, which won more than 50 international and local awards in 2019, operates a network of 268 branches and 880 ATMs in Sri Lanka.

Commercial Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.


Photo caption:

Commercial Bank Chairman Justice K. Sripavan and Deputy Chairman Prof. A. K. W. Jayawardane

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 15:42:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
10:43aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank announces new Chairman and Deputy Chairman
PU
12/17COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank donates milestone 200th IT Lab to Janadhipat..
PU
12/11COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank among Sri Lanka's ‘10 Most Admired Com..
PU
12/07COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank helps cardholders celebrate the season with ..
PU
11/13COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
PU
10/15COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank & Ceylinco Life take online payments to new ..
PU
10/07COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank receives USD 50 million Equity from IFC
PU
09/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank launches ‘Cash on FD' facility via lin..
PU
09/16COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank joins Sri Lanka Army “Thuru Mithuru&rd..
PU
09/07COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank and PAYable launch Smart POS-Mini device to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 652 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2020 14 313 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 83 423 M 444 M 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 656
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 88,58 LKR
Last Close Price 80,00 LKR
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sivakrishnarajah Renganathan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kankanam Gamage Don Dheerasinghe Chairman
Sanath Manatunge Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kottage Don Nandika Buddhipala Chief Financial Officer
Krishan Gamage Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC-13.82%444
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%165 756
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.38%60 404
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.72%59 263
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.61%54 504
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.82%45 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ