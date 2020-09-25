Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank launches ‘Cash on FD' facility via linked Credit or Debit Cards

Log in
09/25/2020 | 06:30am EDT

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has introduced a 'Cash on Fixed Deposits' (FDs) facility which enables depositors to withdraw against their FD value through an exclusive Debit or Credit Card linked to their accounts.

The Bank said the facility has been especially designed to meet any unforeseen financial requirements of the Bank's FD clientele.

In case of an emergency, customers that have the 'Cash on FD' facility will eliminate the requirement to uplift their FD accounts, in mid-contract, which would lead to a loss of the contracted interest earnings.

Upon opening a Fixed Deposit for one year or more with a minimum value of Rs 100,000, customers can avail of this 'Cash on FD' facility, to withdraw cash up to 90% of the FD value through a Debit card, the Bank said.

When opting to utilise the facility via a Debit Card, an instant Debit Card will be issued at a discounted rate of Rs 300 through a special account. No establishment fees will be charged for this facility.

The customer can also obtain a Credit Card instead of a Debit Card with a limit of up to 75% of the value of the deposit to enjoy other benefits attached to Credit Cards in addition to the cash against the FD, the Bank said. When opting for a Credit card, customers will be exempted from paying a joining fee and the annual fee during the entire tenure of the Fixed Deposit.

Anyone above the age of 18 with the minimum deposit amount can apply for the Cash on FD facility, the Bank said.

Commercial Bank Credit and Debit Cards offer year-round promotions covering a wide variety of services. Commercial Bank was the first bank to offer loyalty rewards for both Credit and Debit Card holders under its Max Loyalty Rewards scheme. The Bank was also a pioneer in extending promotional discount offers, which were traditionally only offered for Credit Cards to its Debit Cards.

Commercial Bank cards are the fastest growing cards in Sri Lanka and enjoy market leadership in Credit and Debit Card cumulative point-of-sale usage. The Bank offers a variety of Credit Cards in the Classic, Gold and Platinum tiers of Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay cards, as well as Visa Signature, World Mastercard, Visa Infinite, UnionPay Asia Prestige Diamond and UnionPay Asia Prestige Platinum Cards in the premium segment. The cards are equipped with 'Tap' n Go' NFC technology and are backed by a strong NFC point-of-sale network.

The first Sri Lankan Bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The Bank, which won more than 50 international and local awards in 2019, operates a network of 268 branches and 875 ATMs in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
