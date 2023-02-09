Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB.N0000   LK0053N00005

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

(COMB.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
61.70 LKR   +0.16%
07:31aCommercial Bank Of Ceylon : ComBank's Central Region staff join Kandy's tree planting drive
PU
01/05Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Announces Retirement of Kumbukage Dharmasiri as Director, Effective January 8, 2023
CI
01/05Commercial Bank Of Ceylon : ComBank introduces ‘Visa Direct' and ‘Mastercard Send' card-to-card fund transfers - a first in Sri Lanka
PU
Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank's Central Region staff join Kandy's tree planting drive

02/09/2023 | 07:31am EST
Staff of Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Central Region recently engaged in 'Magen Gasak Mahanuwarata' - a tree planting programme in collaboration with the Kandy Municipal Council and Forest Department. The tree planting campaign involved the planting of Reborosiya and Karanda plants at the Getambe Municipal Ground, to replace the trees felled for the construction of the proposed Getambe flyover. Distinguished invitees at the event included Commercial Bank's Chief Operating Officer Mr S. Prabagar as Chief Guest, The Mayor of Kandy Hon. Kesara Senanayake, the Commissioner of the Kandy Municipal Council Mr I. Wijethilaka and the Bank's Assistant General Manager - Personal Banking Mr Varuna Kolamunna and Regional Manager - Central Region Mr Saneth Jayasundera. The event concluded with a hike to the Dunumadalawa Forest Reserve as a team building activity.

Pictured here are some of the distinguished invitees participating in the tree planting programme.

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 12:30:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 17 400 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,47x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 75 631 M 207 M 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 921 251x
Nbr of Employees 5 135
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 61,70 LKR
Average target price 74,55 LKR
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanath Manatunge Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kottage Don Nandika Buddhipala Chief Financial Officer
Ananda Kithsiri Wijenayaka Jayawardane Chairman
Krishan Gamage Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Shanthikumar Fernando Chief Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC22.91%207
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%148 238
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%71 894
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.00%53 599
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.73%52 373
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.94%42 497