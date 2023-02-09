Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank's Central Region staff join Kandy's tree planting drive

Staff of Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Central Region recently engaged in 'Magen Gasak Mahanuwarata' - a tree planting programme in collaboration with the Kandy Municipal Council and Forest Department. The tree planting campaign involved the planting of Reborosiya and Karanda plants at the Getambe Municipal Ground, to replace the trees felled for the construction of the proposed Getambe flyover. Distinguished invitees at the event included Commercial Bank's Chief Operating Officer Mr S. Prabagar as Chief Guest, The Mayor of Kandy Hon. Kesara Senanayake, the Commissioner of the Kandy Municipal Council Mr I. Wijethilaka and the Bank's Assistant General Manager - Personal Banking Mr Varuna Kolamunna and Regional Manager - Central Region Mr Saneth Jayasundera. The event concluded with a hike to the Dunumadalawa Forest Reserve as a team building activity.

Pictured here are some of the distinguished invitees participating in the tree planting programme.