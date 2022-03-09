Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank supports VTA's Apparel Technician Course with donation of computers

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon recently donated new computers and accessories such as UPS units and speakers to the Vocational Training Authority of Sri Lanka (VTA), to support the conduct of courses for the Apparel Design Technician (NVQ Level 4) qualification. The courses are offered at 15 VTA centres in 12 districts, and are currently being followed by 300 apprentices. The comprehensive course provides participants with the knowledge and training required to track current fashion trends and predict future trends, sketch new designs, select patterns and fabrics to use in garments and oversee production. In the picture, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Marketing Officer and Trustee of the Bank's CSR Trust Mr Hasrath Munasinghe (third from right) presents one of the computers to the Chairman of the VTA Mr Eranga Basnayake (second from right) in the presence of officials of the two institutions.

