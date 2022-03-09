Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB.N0000   LK0053N00005

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

(COMB.N0000)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank supports VTA's Apparel Technician Course with donation of computers

03/09/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon recently donated new computers and accessories such as UPS units and speakers to the Vocational Training Authority of Sri Lanka (VTA), to support the conduct of courses for the Apparel Design Technician (NVQ Level 4) qualification. The courses are offered at 15 VTA centres in 12 districts, and are currently being followed by 300 apprentices. The comprehensive course provides participants with the knowledge and training required to track current fashion trends and predict future trends, sketch new designs, select patterns and fabrics to use in garments and oversee production. In the picture, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Marketing Officer and Trustee of the Bank's CSR Trust Mr Hasrath Munasinghe (third from right) presents one of the computers to the Chairman of the VTA Mr Eranga Basnayake (second from right) in the presence of officials of the two institutions.

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 18:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
01:02pCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank supports VTA's Apparel Technician Course with donation..
PU
03/07COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : Annual Report 2021
PU
03/07Commercial Bank of Ceylon Proposes First and Final Dividend
CI
03/03COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : CPM ranks ComBank in Top 10 for ‘Best Management Practic..
PU
03/02COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : Top academic to lead ComBank Board
PU
02/28COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank crowned CSR Brand of Year by SLIM
PU
02/25Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
02/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : Financial statements as at 31st December 2021
PU
02/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : For the year ended - 31-12-2021
PU
02/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : Mission focus helps ComBank Group end tough 2021 with solid gr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 78 387 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 28 592 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 9,03%
Capitalization 92 210 M 402 M 402 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 5 072
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 77,50 LKR
Average target price 110,25 LKR
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sivakrishnarajah Renganathan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kottage Don Nandika Buddhipala Chief Financial Officer
Kanagasabapathy Sripavan Chairman
Krishan Gamage Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Shanthikumar Fernando Chief Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC-2.27%466
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%161 228
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.71%80 075
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.79%65 581
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%58 354
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.78%50 278