Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ‘ComBank Digital' now available on Huawei AppGallery

Users of mobile phones from the popular Huawei brand can now directly download 'ComBank Digital' - Commercial Bank's single omni-channel digital banking application free of charge from the Huawei AppGallery, the Bank has announced.

'ComBank Digital' was launched in 2020 and is fully compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems, and complies with international standards and best practices adopted to provide utmost user security, the Bank said. With the increasing popularity of the Bank's digital platforms as evidenced by their rapidly-growing user base, the Bank continued to make enhancements and has now expanded its reach with ComBank Digital App being added to the Huawei AppGallery.

After downloading 'ComBank Digital' directly from the Huawei AppGallery, Huawei mobile users can manage their finances swiftly and securely on the go with a range of built-in options that allow users to self-manage their digital banking preferences, through which the Bank has enabled its Digital Banking users to customise their Digital Banking facility on their own without the assistance of a bank agent.

This single digital platform provides seamless transitions across all devices including desktop computers, tablet computers and mobile phones for ComBank Digital Customers. Anyone with a Commercial Bank account can self-register online for this facility, and enjoy its features without visiting a branch, the Bank said. Users can also open new accounts through 'ComBank Digital' and apply for loans online.

ComBank Digital now enables payments to government authorities such as the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) for cargo, vessel, and entry permit payments, Sri Lanka Customs, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Employees Trust Fund (ETF), Import and Export Control Department (IECD) and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), providing its users with a convenient and secure platform.

'ComBank Digital' also effects all transactions between own accounts, to third-party Commercial Bank accounts and to accounts in other banks on a real-time basis. Customers can also request for a credit card cash advance facility from the ComBank Digital.

Standard services such as checking balances of current, savings, investment, loan, and credit card accounts, applying for Fixed Deposits, Personal Loans and Housing Loans, investing in Treasury Bills and effecting payments for share trading can also be carried out securely via ComBank Digital.

Additionally, 'ComBank Digital' supports bill payments to more than 68 entities in nine categories such as Telephone, Electricity, Water, Credit Cards, Insurance, Pay TV, Education, Schools and Rates.

Sri Lanka's first 100% carbon neutral bank, the first Sri Lankan bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 11 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 931 automated machines in Sri Lanka. Commercial Bank is the largest lender to Sri Lanka's SME sector and is a leader in digital innovation in the country's Banking sector. The Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.