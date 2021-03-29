Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank & AMW partner to offer lowest lease rentals on New Holland tractors

Local farmers can once again enjoy the lowest monthly lease rentals and other benefits when they purchase New Holland tractors, as a result of Commercial Bank of Ceylon's partnership with Associated Motorways (Private) Limited (AMW) to launch another 'Agri Lease' promotion.

Implemented to support Commercial Bank customers whose livelihoods depend on agriculture, this promotion will be in place until 30th June 2021. Besides offering the lowest rental rates, 'Agri Leasing' customers will receive several value additions and other benefits when purchasing tractors under this scheme, the Bank said.

Another benefit presented to buyers under this promotion is the Bank's flexible repayment plans that take into consideration the seasonal income patterns of this customer segment. Farmers can visit any Commercial Bank branch or AMW showroom to avail of this opportunity.

Commercial Bank's series of 'Agri Lease' promotions intends to empower farmers by providing financial assistance to acquire high quality agricultural equipment through a convenient process. The promotion will be conducted in agricultural areas by the Bank's Agriculture & Micro Finance officers and the sales teams of AMW.

The New Holland Agriculture brand is globally renowned for providing solutions that improve farming efficiency and productivity by using accessible technology. New Holland offers a large choice of easy-to-operate tractors, harvesters, material handling and seeding equipment: more than 100 product lines and over 400 models globally.

AMW, which was established in 1949 as a pioneer in the country's tyre retreading industry is today a highly respected company in Sri Lanka's automobile sector and represents several leading international nameplates for passenger cars, trucks and buses as well as three wheelers and motor cycles. Through its partnership with New Holland Fiat India, AMW offers New Holland tractors for various applications such as harvesting and material handling.

