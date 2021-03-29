Log in
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank & AMW partner to offer lowest lease rentals on New Holland tractors

03/29/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Local farmers can once again enjoy the lowest monthly lease rentals and other benefits when they purchase New Holland tractors, as a result of Commercial Bank of Ceylon's partnership with Associated Motorways (Private) Limited (AMW) to launch another 'Agri Lease' promotion.

Implemented to support Commercial Bank customers whose livelihoods depend on agriculture, this promotion will be in place until 30th June 2021. Besides offering the lowest rental rates, 'Agri Leasing' customers will receive several value additions and other benefits when purchasing tractors under this scheme, the Bank said.

Another benefit presented to buyers under this promotion is the Bank's flexible repayment plans that take into consideration the seasonal income patterns of this customer segment. Farmers can visit any Commercial Bank branch or AMW showroom to avail of this opportunity.

Commercial Bank's series of 'Agri Lease' promotions intends to empower farmers by providing financial assistance to acquire high quality agricultural equipment through a convenient process. The promotion will be conducted in agricultural areas by the Bank's Agriculture & Micro Finance officers and the sales teams of AMW.

The New Holland Agriculture brand is globally renowned for providing solutions that improve farming efficiency and productivity by using accessible technology. New Holland offers a large choice of easy-to-operate tractors, harvesters, material handling and seeding equipment: more than 100 product lines and over 400 models globally.

AMW, which was established in 1949 as a pioneer in the country's tyre retreading industry is today a highly respected company in Sri Lanka's automobile sector and represents several leading international nameplates for passenger cars, trucks and buses as well as three wheelers and motor cycles. Through its partnership with New Holland Fiat India, AMW offers New Holland tractors for various applications such as harvesting and material handling.

The first Sri Lankan Bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 890 ATMs in Sri Lanka.

Commercial Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 10:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
