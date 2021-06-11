Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank Card holders to enjoy discounts of 50% and other benefits on Uber Eats

A discount of 50% and other exciting offers await Commercial Bank Credit Card holders ordering food and essential items via the Uber Eats app, following a partnership between the Bank and the food delivery platform.

The Uber Eats promotion will apply to the Bank's customers paying for their purchases through their registered Credit Cards via the Uber Eats App throughout the month of June. While customers who newly register on the app can enjoy a 50% discount subject to a maximum of Rs 500 on their first three purchases above Rs 800, existing customers will enjoy a delivery fee waiver on the first five orders of essential goods over the value of Rs 1500 each that they place in June, the Bank said.

Commercial Bank Credit Card holders who register their cards on Uber Eats can avail of these benefits by simply entering the promo code displayed on the app at the time of their purchases.

The promotion was launched to encourage digital and cashless transactions among Card holders, the Bank said.

Uber Eats is an American online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014 and based in San Francisco, California. Users can read menus, reviews and ratings, order, and pay for food from participating restaurants using an application on the iOS or Android platforms, or through a web browser. The service was launched in Sri Lanka in 2018.

Commercial Bank Credit and Debit Cards offer year-round promotions covering a wide variety of services. Commercial Bank was the first bank to offer loyalty rewards for both Credit and Debit Card holders under its Max Loyalty Rewards Points scheme. The Bank was also a pioneer in extending promotional discount offers which were traditionally only offered for Credit Cards to its Debit Cards.

Commercial Bank cards are the fastest growing cards in Sri Lanka and enjoy market leadership in Credit and Debit Card cumulative point-of-sale usage. The Bank offers a variety of Credit Cards in the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers of Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay Cards, as well as Visa Signature, World Mastercard, Visa Infinite, UnionPay Asia Prestige Platinum and UnionPay Asia Prestige Diamond Cards in the premium segment. The cards are equipped with 'Tap 'n Go' NFC technology and are backed by a strong NFC Point-of-Sale (POS) network.

Sri Lanka's first wholly carbon neutral bank, the first Sri Lankan bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 932 automated machines in Sri Lanka. The Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.