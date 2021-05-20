Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank & Hayleys Agriculture launch another leasing promo

Commercial Bank of Ceylon customers in agrarian pursuits have an opportunity once again to purchase a range of agricultural machinery and tractors under 'Agri Leasing' facilities at low rentals and flexible payment plans, with the renewed partnership between the Bank and Hayleys Agriculture Holdings Ltd.

Designed to help increase the productivity of cultivations by providing high-quality machinery and tractors at attractive discounts to farmers, the promotion applies to the purchases of a range of Kubota, Agrotech, and Farmtrac agricultural machinery from Hayleys Agriculture. This promotion will run until the end of 2021 and offers the convenience of flexible leasing packages, seasonal payment plans, special rentals and other benefits, the Bank said.

Notably, the Bank's flexible repayment plans take into consideration the seasonal income patterns of farmers and cultivation months, enabling customers to better structure their leases.

Customers interested in purchasing agricultural equipment can liaise with the Bank's Agriculture & Micro Finance officers to make informed decisions and also receive personalised services that are best suited to them.

Joint promotions of this nature have been conducted regularly over the past several years and mark the continued commitment of the Bank and Hayleys Agriculture to support the agronomy of the country, the Bank said.

Hayleys Agriculture is one of the top-ranked firms in this sphere in the region, and is renowned for a wide array of innovative and sustainable agricultural solutions that cater to the entire agri value chain with high-tech horticulture and biotechnology applications. The Company offers a range of smart agriculture machinery for agriculture mechanisation in Sri Lanka from tractors and rice transplanters to sprayers and combine harvesters. Its involvement in agriculture includes manufacturing, importing and distributing agricultural solutions such as agri equipment, pre and post-harvest management systems & products, green house and protected agriculture structures as well as water management & irrigation systems.

Sri Lanka's first wholly carbon neutral bank, the first Sri Lankan bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 932 automated machines in Sri Lanka. The Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.