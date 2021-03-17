Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank Q+ Payment App users win massive cashbacks at House of Fashion

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon successfully completed Sri Lanka's first ever QR code-based promotion at a mega department store recently, during which shoppers spent nearly Rs 5 million at the flagship store of House of Fashion over two days and received a 25% cashback refund for transacting via the ComBank Q+ Payment App.

The mega promotion invited shoppers to pay for their purchases by scanning the QR codes on the all-in-one POS devices at the store's cashier counters via their ComBank Q+ Payment App, to earn the cashback refund subject to a maximum of Rs 2000 per day.

Additionally, the ComBank Q+ Payment App was downloaded over 2000 times over the two days of the promotion, the Bank said. The ComBank Q+ Payment App offers a hassle-free alternative for making and receiving payments for cardholders and vendors. It is also the safer, contact-less option, especially at a time when the country is grappling with COVID-19 safety measures, the Bank said.

Notably, ComBank Q+ Payment App was the first QR-based payment App to be launched on the LANKAQR platform, and House of Fashion was the first clothing partner onboard the platform.

House of Fashion has been equipped with advanced POS devices provided by Commercial Bank which lead the way in offering a fresh experience in the digital space, the Bank said. These devices facilitate the acceptance of card based, NFC based, and QR code-based payments, making them 'all-in-one' terminals that pose no additional work for cashiers and merchants.

The first Sri Lankan Bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 887 ATMs in Sri Lanka.

Commercial Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.