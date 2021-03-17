Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Colombo Stock Exchange  >  Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC    COMB.N0000   LK0053N00005

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

(COMB.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank Q+ Payment App users win massive cashbacks at House of Fashion

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon successfully completed Sri Lanka's first ever QR code-based promotion at a mega department store recently, during which shoppers spent nearly Rs 5 million at the flagship store of House of Fashion over two days and received a 25% cashback refund for transacting via the ComBank Q+ Payment App.

The mega promotion invited shoppers to pay for their purchases by scanning the QR codes on the all-in-one POS devices at the store's cashier counters via their ComBank Q+ Payment App, to earn the cashback refund subject to a maximum of Rs 2000 per day.

Additionally, the ComBank Q+ Payment App was downloaded over 2000 times over the two days of the promotion, the Bank said. The ComBank Q+ Payment App offers a hassle-free alternative for making and receiving payments for cardholders and vendors. It is also the safer, contact-less option, especially at a time when the country is grappling with COVID-19 safety measures, the Bank said.

Notably, ComBank Q+ Payment App was the first QR-based payment App to be launched on the LANKAQR platform, and House of Fashion was the first clothing partner onboard the platform.

House of Fashion has been equipped with advanced POS devices provided by Commercial Bank which lead the way in offering a fresh experience in the digital space, the Bank said. These devices facilitate the acceptance of card based, NFC based, and QR code-based payments, making them 'all-in-one' terminals that pose no additional work for cashiers and merchants.

The first Sri Lankan Bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 887 ATMs in Sri Lanka.

Commercial Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
01:32aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank Q+ Payment App users win massive cashbacks ..
PU
01:29aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank launches QR-based payment acceptance with U..
PU
01:10aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank ranked the ‘Strongest Bank in Sri Lan..
PU
01:08aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank ends tough 2020 with platform for growth
PU
01:04aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank confirms support to Phase 2 of Koggala mang..
PU
01:02aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank adds more options to ComBank Q+ Payment App..
PU
02/23COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank campaigns in South for Central Bank's LANKA..
PU
02/18COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank's ePassbook surpasses 1 million customer re..
PU
02/16COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank receives ICCSL-CIMA ‘10 Most Admired ..
PU
02/15COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank wins Green Building – Platinum Award ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 136 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 19 087 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 101 B 509 M 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 693
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 96,23 LKR
Last Close Price 87,20 LKR
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sivakrishnarajah Renganathan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kottage Don Nandika Buddhipala Chief Financial Officer
Kanagasabapathy Sripavan Chairman
Krishan Gamage Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Shanthikumar Fernando Chief Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC7.79%517
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.68%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.40.64%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.00%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.81%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.14%57 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ