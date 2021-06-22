Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank provides new incentive to stay home with more discounts for online purchases

Offers for both credit and debit cards

Covers meals, pharmaceuticals, stationery, electronics and even furniture

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has secured more discounts and special offers for credit and debit card holders using their cards for online purchases, providing further encouragement to minimise travel and interaction with people.

The latest offers announced by the Bank encompass a diverse range of requirements from meals, snacks and pharmaceuticals to stationery, consumer electronics and even furniture, and provide discounts of up to 55% on purchases by credit card, up to 25% on payments by debit card, or waivers of delivery charges.

Participating in the promotion in the Restaurants category are the Steuart by Citrus, The Burger, Taj Samudra, Movenpick, Cinnamon Grand, Cinnamon Lakeside, Galle Face Hotel, Kingsbury, Café Maitland - Mount Lavinia Hotel, Maharaja Palace and Cuisine Colombo.

'My Softlogic' is offering discounts on consumer electronics and furniture, Promate on stationery, Quick Med on pharmaceuticals, wellness and personal care products, while Rancrisp Cashew adds snacks to the mix.

Minimum bill values apply, and in some instances the offers are valid on specific days of the week, the Bank said. Some of the offers end 30th June, while others will be in force till 4th July, 15th July, 21st July, 31st July and 15th August. Details of all the ongoing offers can be viewed on the Bank's website.

Commercial Bank Credit and Debit Cards offer year-round promotions covering a wide variety of services. Commercial Bank was the first bank to offer loyalty rewards for both Credit and Debit Card holders under its Max Loyalty Rewards Points scheme. The Bank was also a pioneer in extending promotional discount offers which were traditionally only offered for Credit Cards to its Debit Cards.

Commercial Bank cards are the fastest growing cards in Sri Lanka and enjoy market leadership in Credit and Debit Card cumulative point-of-sale usage. The Bank offers a variety of Credit Cards in the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers of Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay Cards, as well as Visa Signature, World Mastercard, Visa Infinite, UnionPay Asia Prestige Platinum and UnionPay Asia Prestige Diamond Cards in the premium segment. The cards are equipped with 'Tap 'n Go' NFC technology and are backed by a strong NFC Point-of-Sale (POS) network.

Sri Lanka's first wholly carbon neutral bank, the first Sri Lankan bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 932 automated machines in Sri Lanka. The Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.