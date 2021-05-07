Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank wins ‘European Quality Award' from Europe Business Assembly, UK

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has been presented the 'European Quality Award' by the Europe Business Assembly of Oxford, UK, which is an international corporation that encourages economic and social development on a global level.

This prestigious international recognition is awarded to regional companies that demonstrate excellence in their management of quality and their approach to total quality management that contribute to the satisfaction of their customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

Commercial Bank was honoured with the European Quality Award for the high quality of its products and services, and in receiving the award, the Bank gains a significant advantage that will help raise its competitive capacity in the European and world markets, the Bank said.

Besides offering a competitive range of products and services that are continuously updated and subject to stringent quality control processes, the organisations that won the Award were also judged based on criteria including implementation of modern quality management systems; operation, production, and marketing efficiency; national, regional, and international certificates, leniencies, patents and branch specifications; focus on customer and positive customer opinions; meeting requirements of the international quality systems (ISO, TUV); active participation in national and international quality and standard forums, fairs, and exhibitions; eco-friendly level of production processes; and faultless reputation in business.

Award nominees are carefully selected by the Europe Business Assembly's professional research team and winners are determined through its ratings research which includes media, social network, the internet, news and open statistic data analysis and the recommendations of authorities, social organisations, institutions, chambers of commerce, branch associations and unions, educational institutions and an experts survey.

Europe Business Assembly (EBA) is an international non-governmental organisation and a voluntary association of political, scientific, and business leaders from all over the world. Since 2000, the EBA Oxford has been developing and promoting links between companies, investors, education establishments, cities and countries worldwide with the mission of business globalisation of community members, promotion of their achievements and innovative methods in the fields of economy, science, education and medicine, and social progress facilitation.

Sri Lanka's first wholly carbon neutral bank, the first Sri Lankan bank to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World and the only Sri Lankan bank to be so listed for 10 years consecutively, Commercial Bank operates a network of 268 branches and 932 automated machines in Sri Lanka. The Bank's overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, where the Bank operates 19 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a Microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and the Maldives, where the Bank has a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake.