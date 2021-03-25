Commercial Bank of Ceylon : Visitors flock to ComBank stall at ‘Kedella' for reduced rates on loans & leasing

Visitors to the Commercial Bank stall at the recent 'Kedella' Living in Style exhibition were eligible for a special benefit in the form of reductions on the published interest rates for Home Loans, Personal Loans and Leasing. One of the most popular exhibitors at the exhibition, the Bank provided visitors an opportunity to register for these facilities on the basis that the required documentation would be completed within a time period stipulated by the Bank.

'Kedella' is the biggest home, interior, property and construction exhibition in Sri Lanka and serves as a platform for manufacturers, designers and financial services providers from all parts of the country to promote their products and services. Commercial Bank has been a consistent exhibitor at this exhibition for several years, providing visitors with attractive benefits and special offers.

Pictured here are visitors to the Bank's stall at 'Kedella' 2021.