Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Colombo Stock Exchange  >  Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC    COMB.N0000   LK0053N00005

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC

(COMB.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial Bank of Ceylon : Visitors flock to ComBank stall at ‘Kedella' for reduced rates on loans & leasing

03/25/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Visitors to the Commercial Bank stall at the recent 'Kedella' Living in Style exhibition were eligible for a special benefit in the form of reductions on the published interest rates for Home Loans, Personal Loans and Leasing. One of the most popular exhibitors at the exhibition, the Bank provided visitors an opportunity to register for these facilities on the basis that the required documentation would be completed within a time period stipulated by the Bank.

'Kedella' is the biggest home, interior, property and construction exhibition in Sri Lanka and serves as a platform for manufacturers, designers and financial services providers from all parts of the country to promote their products and services. Commercial Bank has been a consistent exhibitor at this exhibition for several years, providing visitors with attractive benefits and special offers.

Pictured here are visitors to the Bank's stall at 'Kedella' 2021.

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
08:13aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : Visitors flock to ComBank stall at ‘Kedella' ..
PU
03/24COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ‘Avurudu'discounts of up to 50% and Easy Paym..
PU
03/22COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank joins CBSL's LANKAQR campaign in Kandy with..
PU
03/18COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank adjudged Best Financial Brand – Sri L..
PU
03/17COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank unveils new look Jaffna branch in Green bui..
PU
03/11COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank Q+ Payment App users win massive cashbacks ..
PU
03/09COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank adds more options to ComBank Q+ Payment App..
PU
03/08COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank confirms support to Phase 2 of Koggala mang..
PU
03/04COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank launches QR-based payment acceptance with U..
PU
02/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON  : ComBank ranked the ‘Strongest Bank in Sri Lan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 136 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 19 087 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
Yield 2021 5,61%
Capitalization 104 B 524 M 523 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 693
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 96,23 LKR
Last Close Price 89,60 LKR
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sivakrishnarajah Renganathan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kottage Don Nandika Buddhipala Chief Financial Officer
Kanagasabapathy Sripavan Chairman
Krishan Gamage Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Shanthikumar Fernando Chief Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC10.75%517
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.19%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.15%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.35%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.87%57 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ