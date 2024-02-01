Commercial Credit and Finance PLC is a Sri Lanka-based financial services company. The Company is engaged in the acceptance of deposits, granting lease facilities, hire purchase, term loans, personal loans, pawning, other credit facilities, real estate development and related services. It offers solutions including fixed deposit, auto loan, educational loans, micro loan, and revolving business loan. The Companyâs segments include Finance Lease, Hire Purchase, Microfinance and SME Loans, Gold loan, Term Loan, Revolving Loans, and Investments. The Companyâs auto loan solution for the purpose of purchasing motor vehicles, motor cars, jeeps and motor vans. Its educational loan is a tailor-made financial solution for students who seek both local and foreign higher education. The Companyâs microfinance loan product is designed to support small and medium women entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka.

Sector Consumer Lending