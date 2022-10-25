Commercial Development : Interim Financial Statement as of 30.09.2022

There were no material events that took place since September 30, 2022, that require disclosure in these Interim Financial Statements, except that the Company has planned to renovate the Commercial House Building. The renovation project could not be commenced as planned in the third quarter of 2022 due to excessive prices quoted by the prospective contractors. However, the Company is keen to start the project as soon as possible by exploring alternative ways to minimize the cost.

The credit balance in the income tax expense reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was due to the reversal of income tax provision as at December 31, 2020, consequent to the reduction in the income tax rate from 28% to 24% as announced in the Government Budget Proposals for 2021. Accordingly, current tax reversal for the year ended December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs.7,921,015/- and deferred tax reversal as at December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs. 44,547,695/- had been recognized in the income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The drop in revenue compared to the corresponding period of the last year was due to discontinuation of sanitization business. The income from sanitization business for the quarter/nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to Rs.22.2 Mn and Rs.53.7 Mn. respectively.

During the quarter, there were no material changes in the composition of assets and liabilities.

These Interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS - 34 on ''Interim Financial Reporting'' and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. There were no changes in the Accounting Policies and methods of computation since the publication of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021.

9 The Government of Sri Lanka in its Budget for 2022 proposed a one-time tax, referred to as a Surcharge Tax, at the rate of 25% to be imposed on any individual, partnership, company or each company of a group of companies (holding and subsidiaries) that have earned a taxable income in excess of Rs.2,000 million for the year of assessment 2020/2021.

Being part of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Group, the Company was liable for Surcharge Tax of Rs. 50.6 Mn. According to the provisions of Surcharge Tax Act No. 14 of 2022, the Surcharge tax shall be deemed to be an expenditure in the financial statements relating to the year of assessment which commenced on April 01,2020. The Act supersedes the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards and hence the expense of Surcharge tax is accounted in accordance with the requirements of the said Act as recommended by the Statement of Alternative Treatment (SoAT) on Accounting for Surcharge Tax issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, in April 2022.

The Company paid Rs.50,556,342/- as Surcharge Tax in two equal installments in April and July 2022.

10 There were no contingent assets, contingent liabilities or capital commitments outstanding as at the Reporting date except that a case was filed against the Company by a former employee at the Labour Tribunal, Negombo. The Labour Tribunal ordered that the said employee be compensated with Rs. 2,034,000/- . The Company has appealed against this order to the High Court.

No provision is made in these Interim Financial Statements in respect of the above claim as the lawyers are of the opinion that the outcome of the appeal to the High Court is more likely to be favorable to the Company and the likelihood of the payment is remote.