Commercial Development : Interim Financial Statement as of 30.09.2022
10/25/2022 | 06:54am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
02
For the Nine Months Ended
For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Revenue
4
466,147
485,403
(4.0)
163,859
165,215
(0.8)
Cost of Sales
8
(237,896)
(291,587)
(18.4)
(79,742)
(74,749)
6.7
Gross Profit
228,251
193,816
17.8
84,117
90,466
(7.0)
Other Income
2,001
36
5,458.3
64
25
156.0
230,252
193,852
18.8
84,181
90,491
(7.0)
Administrative Expenses
(27,347)
(24,735)
10.6
(8,128)
(7,477)
8.7
Operating Profit
202,905
169,117
20.0
76,053
83,014
(8.4)
Net Finance Income
39,682
22,311
77.9
19,199
8,261
132.4
Profit before Tax
242,587
191,428
26.7
95,252
91,275
4.4
Income Tax (Expense)/Reversal
5
(58,498)
6,144
(1,052.1)
(22,849)
(22,028)
3.7
Profit for the period attributable to Owners of the Company
184,089
197,572
(6.8)
72,403
69,247
4.6
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
Net change in fair value of Debt investments at FVOCI
(1,728)
-
-
684
-
-
Related Tax
415
-
-
(164)
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the period Net of Tax
(1,313)
-
-
520
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the period, Net of Tax
182,776
197,572
(7.5)
72,923
69,247
5.3
Earnings per Share (Rs.)
15.34
16.46
(6.8)
6.03
5.77
4.6
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
Explanatory Notes
Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. There were no changes in the Accounting Policies and methods of computation since the publication of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021.
These Interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS - 34 on ''Interim Financial Reporting'' and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
During the quarter, there were no material changes in the composition of assets and liabilities.
The drop in revenue compared to the corresponding period of the last year was due to discontinuation of sanitization business. The income from sanitization business for the quarter/nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to Rs.22.2 Mn and Rs.53.7 Mn. respectively.
The credit balance in the income tax expense reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was due to the reversal of income tax provision as at December 31, 2020, consequent to the reduction in the income tax rate from 28% to 24% as announced in the Government Budget Proposals for 2021. Accordingly, current tax reversal for the year ended December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs.7,921,015/- and deferred tax reversal as at December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs. 44,547,695/- had been recognized in the income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Related Party Transactions
( a ) Mr.S.C.U.Manatunge, Managing Director of the Company is also the Managing Director of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, the sole tenant and the parent of the Company. Mr.U.I.S.Tillakawardana, Director of the Company functions as the Deputy General Manager - Human Resources Management of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company received Rs. 162,368,665/- as rental, income from outsourcing services, vehicle hiring charges and other utility services from Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (Rs.163,812,972/- during the quarter ended September 30, 2021).
( b ) Mr.U.I.S.Tillakawardana, a Director of the Company is also a Director of Commercial Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Parent Company which acts as one of the insurance advisers to the Company. During the quarter, the Company paid Rs.6,653,626/- as Insurance premium to Insurance Companies through Commercial Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd (Rs.7,340,514/- was paid during the quarter ended September 30, 2021). Out of the insurance premium of Rs.6,653,626/-, Rs.5,460,209/- was paid to Continental Insurance Lanka Ltd, wherein Mr.A.L.Gooneratne, a Director of the Company functions as a Director (Rs.7,309,209 out of Rs.7,340,514/- for the quarter ended September 30, 2021).
( c ) As at the reporting date, the Company has invested Rs.523,626,374/- in Fixed Deposits (inclusive of interest) at market interest rates at CBC Finance Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of the Parent.
All known expenses have been provided for in these Interim Financial Statements.
There were no material events that took place since September 30, 2022, that require disclosure in these Interim Financial Statements, except that the Company has planned to renovate the Commercial House Building. The renovation project could not be commenced as planned in the third quarter of 2022 due to excessive prices quoted by the prospective contractors. However, the Company is keen to start the project as soon as possible by exploring alternative ways to minimize the cost.
It is pertinent to mention that the increase in cost of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included a provision made on account of above mentioned renovation of Commercial House building amounting to Rs.60 Mn during the second quarter of 2021. However, the expected renovations could not be carried out due to the pandemic.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
03
9 The Government of Sri Lanka in its Budget for 2022 proposed a one-time tax, referred to as a Surcharge Tax, at the rate of 25% to be imposed on any individual, partnership, company or each company of a group of companies (holding and subsidiaries) that have earned a taxable income in excess of Rs.2,000 million for the year of assessment 2020/2021.
Being part of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC Group, the Company was liable for Surcharge Tax of Rs. 50.6 Mn. According to the provisions of Surcharge Tax Act No. 14 of 2022, the Surcharge tax shall be deemed to be an expenditure in the financial statements relating to the year of assessment which commenced on April 01,2020. The Act supersedes the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards and hence the expense of Surcharge tax is accounted in accordance with the requirements of the said Act as recommended by the Statement of Alternative Treatment (SoAT) on Accounting for Surcharge Tax issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, in April 2022.
The Company paid Rs.50,556,342/- as Surcharge Tax in two equal installments in April and July 2022.
10 There were no contingent assets, contingent liabilities or capital commitments outstanding as at the Reporting date except that a case was filed against the Company by a former employee at the Labour Tribunal, Negombo. The Labour Tribunal ordered that the said employee be compensated with Rs. 2,034,000/- . The Company has appealed against this order to the High Court.
No provision is made in these Interim Financial Statements in respect of the above claim as the lawyers are of the opinion that the outcome of the appeal to the High Court is more likely to be favorable to the Company and the likelihood of the payment is remote.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
04
As at
As at
Change
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Audited)
ASSETS
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
143,562
90,897
57.94
Intangible Assets
2,290
2,762
(17.09)
Investment Property
2,966,713
2,966,713
-
Deposits Receivable
10,948
10,857
0.84
3,123,513
3,071,229
1.70
Current Assets
Trade and Other Receivables
48,837
43,011
13.55
Financial Investments
640,861
565,585
13.31
Cash and Cash Equivalents
144,175
105,524
36.63
833,873
714,120
16.77
Total Assets
3,957,386
3,785,349
4.54
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
120,000
120,000
-
Other Reserves
2,416,851
2,418,164
(0.05)
Retained Earnings
874,732
789,199
10.84
Total Equity
3,411,583
3,327,363
2.53
Non-Current Liabilities
Deposits Payables
56,617
54,492
3.90
Employee Benefits
57,025
50,966
11.89
Lease Creditors
73,262
14,374
409.68
Deferred Tax
262,392
263,159
(0.29)
449,296
382,991
17.31
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
35,643
16,958
110.18
Lease Creditors
15,471
5,080
204.55
Deferred Revenue
7,470
10,566
(29.30)
Current Tax
37,923
42,391
(10.54)
96,507
74,995
28.68
Total Equity and Liabilities
3,957,386
3,785,349
4.54
Net Assets Value Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)
284.30
277.28
2.53
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
I certify that these Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007 and amendments thereto.
(Sgd.)
W.H. Wijesekara
Accountant
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
B.R.L. FERNANDO
S.C.U.MANATUNGE
CHAIRMAN
MANAGING DIRECTOR
October 25, 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
05
Stated
Other Reserves
Retained
Total
Capital
Fair Value
Fair Value
Earnings
Equity
Reserve -
Reserve -
Investment
Financial
Property
Assets
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at January 1, 2021
120,000
2,287,444
-
587,661
2,995,105
Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Profit for the nine months ened September 30, 2021
-
-
-
197,572
197,572
Other Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
197,572
197,572
Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity
Final Dividend for 2020
-
-
-
(42,000)
(42,000)
Transfer of Deferred Tax reversal consequent to change in the Income Tax rate
-
38,398
-
(38,398)
-
Balance as at September 30, 2021
120,000
2,325,842
-
704,835
3,150,677
Total Comprehensive Income for the three months ended December 31, 2021
Profit for the three months ended December 31, 2021
-
-
-
203,934
203,934
Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended December 31, 2021
-
-
(185)
2,621
2,436
-
-
(185)
206,555
206,370
Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity
Interim Dividend for 2021
-
-
-
(30,000)
(30,000)
Write back of Unclaimed Dividends
-
-
-
316
316
Transfer of Fair Value Gain on Investment Property
-
92,507
-
(92,507)
-
Balance as at December 31, 2021 - Audited
120,000
2,418,349
(185)
789,199
3,327,363
Balance as at January 01, 2022
120,000
2,418,349
(185)
789,199
3,327,363
Surcharge Tax for the year 2020
-
-
-
(50,556)
(50,556)
Adjusted Balance as at January 01, 2022
120,000
2,418,349
(185)
738,643
3,276,807
Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Profit for the nine months ened September 30, 2022
-
-
-
184,089
184,089
Other Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
-
-
(1,313)
-
(1,313)
-
-
(1,313)
184,089
182,776
Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity
Final Dividend for 2021
-
-
-
(48,000)
(48,000)
Balance as at September 30, 2022
120,000
2,418,349
(1,498)
874,732
3,411,583
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
