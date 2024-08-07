INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

02

For the Six Months Ended

For the Quarter Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Change

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

%

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

%

Revenue

349,771

333,178

5.0

174,445

166,913

4.5

Cost of Sales

(225,668)

(204,301)

10.5

(120,733)

(93,514)

29.1

Gross Profit

124,103

128,877

(3.7)

53,712

73,399

(26.8)

Other Income

1,469

4,402

(66.6)

1,469

4,300

(65.8)

125,572

133,279

(5.8)

55,181

77,699

(29.0)

Administrative Expenses

(24,669)

(22,981)

7.3

(12,027)

(10,478)

14.8

Operating Profit

100,903

110,298

(8.5)

43,154

67,221

(35.8)

Net Finance Income

58,023

58,733

(1.2)

29,336

29,926

(2.0)

Profit before Tax

158,926

169,031

(6.0)

72,490

97,147

(25.4)

Income Tax Expense

(47,678)

(51,371)

(7.2)

(21,747)

(29,487)

(26.2)

Net Profit for the period

111,248

117,660

(5.4)

50,743

67,660

(25.0)

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the period, Net of Tax

111,248

117,660

(5.4)

50,743

67,660

(25.0)

Earnings per Share (Rs.)

9.27

9.81

(5.4)

4.23

5.64

(25.0)

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.

Explanatory Notes

  1. Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. There were no changes in the Accounting Policies and methods of computation since the publication of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  2. These Interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS - 34 on ''Interim Financial Reporting'' and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
  3. During the quarter, there were no material changes in the composition of assets and liabilities except the fact that the Company recognised a provision of Rs.19.0 Mn on account of compensation payable to 12 employees who retired on June 30, 2024, under a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The above payment was made to respective employees during the month of July 2024.
  4. Related Party Transactions
    ( a ) Mr.S.C.U.Manatunge, Managing Director of the Company is also the Managing Director of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (CBC), the

sole tenant and the parent of the Company. Mr.U.I.S.Tillakawardana, Director of the Company functions as the Deputy General Manager - Human Resources Management of the CBC. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company received Rs. 172.8 Mn. as

rental income, charges on account of outsourcing services, vehicle hiring charges and fees for other utility services from the CBC (Rs.165.4 Mn. during the quarter ended June 30, 2023).

( b ) As at the reporting date, the Company has invested Rs.908.8 Mn. in Fixed Deposits (inclusive of interest) at market interest rates at CBC Finance Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of the CBC (Rs 649.5 Mn.as at June 30, 2023). The interest income earned on fixed deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 amounted to Rs. 31.5 Mn (Rs.25.5 Mn. for the quarter ended June 30, 2023).

  1. All known expenses have been provided for in these Interim Financial Statements.
  2. There were no material events that took place since June 30, 2024, that require disclosure in these Interim Financial Statements other than those disclosed above.
  3. There were no contingent assets, contingent liabilities or capital commitments outstanding as at the Reporting date except that a case which has been filed against the Company by a former employee at the Labour Tribunal, Negombo. The Labour Tribunal ordered that the said employee be compensated with Rs. 2.0 Mn. The Company has appealed against this order to the High Court.
    No provision is made in these Interim Financial Statements in respect of the above claim as the lawyers are of the opinion that the outcome of the appeal to the High Court is more likely to be favorable to the Company and the likelihood of the payment is remote.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

03

As at

June 30,

December 31,

Change

2024

2023

(Audited)

ASSETS

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

74,094

88,390

(16.17)

Intangible Assets

1,189

1,502

(20.84)

Investment Property

3,129,111

3,129,111

-

Deposits Receivable

11,604

11,187

3.73

3,215,998

3,230,190

(0.44)

Current Assets

Trade and Other Receivables

108,875

100,737

8.08

Financial Investments

908,811

852,989

6.54

Cash and Cash Equivalents

151,694

142,373

6.55

1,169,380

1,096,099

6.69

Total Assets

4,385,378

4,326,289

1.37

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

120,000

120,000

-

Other Reserves

2,451,630

2,451,630

-

Retained Earnings

1,113,091

1,049,843

6.02

Total Equity

3,684,721

3,621,473

1.75

Non-Current Liabilities

Deposits Payables

64,577

61,083

5.72

Employee Benefits

83,993

86,164

(2.52)

Lease Creditors

40,046

50,642

(20.92)

Deferred Tax

390,966

390,235

0.19

579,582

588,124

(1.45)

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

70,764

54,203

30.55

Lease Creditors

20,264

18,496

9.56

Deferred Revenue

4,308

6,089

(29.25)

Current Tax

25,739

37,904

(32.09)

121,075

116,692

3.76

Total Equity and Liabilities

4,385,378

4,326,289

1.37

Net Assets Value Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)

307.06

301.79

1.75

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.

I certify that these Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007 and amendments thereto.

(Sgd.)

W.H. Wijesekara

Finance Manager

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

A.L.GOONERATNE

S.C.U.MANATUNGE

CHAIRMAN

MANAGING DIRECTOR

August 7, 2024

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

04

Balance as at January 1, 2023

Total Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 Profit for the six months ened June 30, 2023

Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity Final Dividend for 2022

Balance as at June 30, 2023

Total Comprehensive Income for the six months ended December 31, 2023 Profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity Interim Dividend for 2023

Unclaimed Dividends Written Back

Transfer of Fair Value Gains on Investment Property

Balance as at December 31, 2023 - Audited

Total Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Profit for the six months ened June 30, 2024

Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity Final Dividend for 2023

Balance as at June 30, 2024

Stated

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve -

Earnings

Equity

Investment

Property

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

120,000

2,406,680

890,744

3,417,424

-

-

117,660

117,660

-

-

-

-

-

-

117,660

117,660

-

-

(48,000)

(48,000)

120,000

2,406,680

960,404

3,487,084

-

-

176,400

176,400

-

-

(6,337)

(6,337)

-

-

170,063

170,063

-

-

(36,000)

(36,000)

-

-

326

326

-

44,950

(44,950)

-

120,000

2,451,630

1,049,843

3,621,473

-

-

111,248

111,248

-

-

-

-

-

-

111,248

111,248

-

-

(48,000)

(48,000)

120,000

2,451,630

1,113,091

3,684,721

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

05

For the six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Profit before Tax

158,926

169,031

Non-cash adjustments to reconcile Profit before Tax to Net Cash Flows

Depreciation/Amortization

15,179

23,595

Profit on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

(4,300)

Interest Income

(66,681)

(68,732)

Provision for Employee Benefits

4,590

4,590

Interest Expenses

8,534

9,766

120,548

133,950

Changes in;

Trade & Other Receivables

(8,556)

(46,295)

Deposits Payables

3,494

2,632

Deferred Revenue

(1,781)

(956)

Trade and Other Payables

22,033

10,041

135,738

99,372

Interest Paid

(8,534)

(9,766)

Employee Benefits paid

(6,761)

(982)

Current Tax paid

(59,110)

(60,170)

Net Cash Flow Generated from Operating Activities

61,333

28,454

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment

(571)

-

Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

4,300

Interest Received

66,681

68,732

Net Change in Financial Investments

(55,822)

(115,339)

Net Cash Flow (Used in)/Generated from Investing Activities

10,288

(42,307)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Settlement of Lease Liabilities

(8,828)

(7,761)

Dividend Paid

(53,472)

(48,202)

Net Cash Flow Used in Financing Activities

(62,300)

(55,963)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

9,321

(69,816)

Cash and Cash Equivalent at the beginning of the Year

142,373

154,462

Cash and Cash Equivalent at the end of the Period

151,694

84,646

Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash at Bank

151,647

84,515

Cash in Hand

47

131

151,694

84,646

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.

TWENTY LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS AS AT JUNE 30, 2024

06

Name of the Shareholder

No. of Shares

%

01

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

10,800,000

90.00

02

Assetline Leasing Co.LTD/British American Technologies (Pvt) Ltd

56,100

0.47

03

People'S Leasing & Finance PLC/Mr. K.K.Shujeevan

53,684

0.45

04

PMF Finance PLC/K.Laveendrakumar

48,371

0.40

05

Binanthi Shamani Rasanayagam

44,570

0.37

06

Amirally Lukmanjee

44,168

0.37

07

Dinesh Anthony Perera

30,298

0.25

08

People's Leasing and Finance PLC/K.Laveendrakumar

30,228

0.25

09

Gajath Chrysantha Goonetilleke

30,077

0.25

10

Surendra Wickramasinghe

27,200

0.23

11

Sithamparapillai Gowrisangar

27,000

0.23

12

Sampath Bank PLC/Mr. Abishek Sithampalam

26,000

0.22

13

Zoebaly Gulamabass Carimjee

25,000

0.21

14

Mesiyage Don Saddhamangala Goonatilleke

24,155

0.20

15

Manel Senanayake

24,000

0.20

16

Wickrama Buddhika Mendis Wijegunarathna

22,921

0.19

17

Wijewickrama Pathinayakage Asanka Dinunuwan Gunathilaka

22,000

0.18

18

Sithampalam Durga

21,500

0.18

19

Arunasalam Sithampalam

19,055

0.16

20

Dehiwalage Sunil Priyantha Perera

18,213

0.15

11,394,540

94.96

Other shareholders

605,460

5.04

Total

12,000,000

100.00

Percentage of public holding in the Stated Capital of the Company as at June 30, 2024 was 10%. There were 998 shareholders representing the public holding percentage stated above.

The Float Adjusted Market Capitalisation of the Company as at June 30, 2023 was Rs.139,500,000/-.

The Company complies with the minimum public holding as a continuous listing requirement as per the Option 2 of the Listing Rule No. 7.13.1 (b) of of the Colombo Stock Exchange.

None of the Directors held shares of the Company as at June 30, 2024.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

07

Name of the Company

Commercial Development Company PLC

Legal Form

A public limited liability company incorporated in Sri Lanka on March 14, 1980 under the Companies Ordinance No. 51 of 1938 and quoted in the Colombo Stock Exchange in March 1983. The Company was reregistered , under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 on January 17, 2008.

Registered Office

No. 8 - 4/2, York Arcade Building,

Leyden Bastian Road,

Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.

Telephone/Facsimile : 011 - 2447300

Email : info@cdcplc.net

Website : www.cdcplc.net

Company Registration No.

PQ 114

Tax Payer Identification No. (TIN) 124010578

Accounting Year - end

December 31

Board of Directors

Mr.A.L.Gooneratne - Chairman

Mr.S.C.U.Manatunge - Managing Director

Mr.U.I.S. Tillakawardana

Dr.R.A. Attalage

Mr.P.L.P.Withana

Mr.N.Abeysuriya

Company Secretary

Mr.L.W.P. Indrajith

Auditors

KPMG

Chartered Accountants

32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha

Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.

Registrars

SSP Corporate Services (Private) Limited 101,Inner Flower Road,

Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.

Lawyers

Julius & Creasy

No 371, R.A.De Mel Mawatha,

Colombo 03,

Sri Lanka.

Audit Committee

Mr.P.L.P.Withana - Chairman

Dr.R.A.Attalage

Mr.N.Abeysuriya

Principal Banker

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

Information on Shares

2024

2023

Rs.

Rs.

Market Value of a Share

As at June 30,

116.25

108.25

Highest price during the

quarter ended June 30,

130.00

120.00

Lowest price during the

quarter ended June 30,

105.50

95.00

Number of Ordinary Shares

in issue as at June 30,

12,000,000

12,000,000

Financial Ratios

As at June 30,

2024

2023

Interest Cover ( times )

11.65

11.08

Quick Assets Ratio ( times )

9.66

9.03

Net Assets Value Per Share (Rs.)

307.06

290.59

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Commercial Development Company plc published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 10:45:10 UTC.