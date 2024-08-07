INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Six Months Ended
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Revenue
349,771
333,178
5.0
174,445
166,913
4.5
Cost of Sales
(225,668)
(204,301)
10.5
(120,733)
(93,514)
29.1
Gross Profit
124,103
128,877
(3.7)
53,712
73,399
(26.8)
Other Income
1,469
4,402
(66.6)
1,469
4,300
(65.8)
125,572
133,279
(5.8)
55,181
77,699
(29.0)
Administrative Expenses
(24,669)
(22,981)
7.3
(12,027)
(10,478)
14.8
Operating Profit
100,903
110,298
(8.5)
43,154
67,221
(35.8)
Net Finance Income
58,023
58,733
(1.2)
29,336
29,926
(2.0)
Profit before Tax
158,926
169,031
(6.0)
72,490
97,147
(25.4)
Income Tax Expense
(47,678)
(51,371)
(7.2)
(21,747)
(29,487)
(26.2)
Net Profit for the period
111,248
117,660
(5.4)
50,743
67,660
(25.0)
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the period, Net of Tax
111,248
117,660
(5.4)
50,743
67,660
(25.0)
Earnings per Share (Rs.)
9.27
9.81
(5.4)
4.23
5.64
(25.0)
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
Explanatory Notes
- Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. There were no changes in the Accounting Policies and methods of computation since the publication of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- These Interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS - 34 on ''Interim Financial Reporting'' and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
- During the quarter, there were no material changes in the composition of assets and liabilities except the fact that the Company recognised a provision of Rs.19.0 Mn on account of compensation payable to 12 employees who retired on June 30, 2024, under a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The above payment was made to respective employees during the month of July 2024.
-
Related Party Transactions
( a ) Mr.S.C.U.Manatunge, Managing Director of the Company is also the Managing Director of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (CBC), the
sole tenant and the parent of the Company. Mr.U.I.S.Tillakawardana, Director of the Company functions as the Deputy General Manager - Human Resources Management of the CBC. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company received Rs. 172.8 Mn. as
rental income, charges on account of outsourcing services, vehicle hiring charges and fees for other utility services from the CBC (Rs.165.4 Mn. during the quarter ended June 30, 2023).
( b ) As at the reporting date, the Company has invested Rs.908.8 Mn. in Fixed Deposits (inclusive of interest) at market interest rates at CBC Finance Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of the CBC (Rs 649.5 Mn.as at June 30, 2023). The interest income earned on fixed deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 amounted to Rs. 31.5 Mn (Rs.25.5 Mn. for the quarter ended June 30, 2023).
- All known expenses have been provided for in these Interim Financial Statements.
- There were no material events that took place since June 30, 2024, that require disclosure in these Interim Financial Statements other than those disclosed above.
-
There were no contingent assets, contingent liabilities or capital commitments outstanding as at the Reporting date except that a case which has been filed against the Company by a former employee at the Labour Tribunal, Negombo. The Labour Tribunal ordered that the said employee be compensated with Rs. 2.0 Mn. The Company has appealed against this order to the High Court.
No provision is made in these Interim Financial Statements in respect of the above claim as the lawyers are of the opinion that the outcome of the appeal to the High Court is more likely to be favorable to the Company and the likelihood of the payment is remote.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
June 30,
December 31,
Change
2024
2023
(Audited)
ASSETS
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
74,094
88,390
(16.17)
Intangible Assets
1,189
1,502
(20.84)
Investment Property
3,129,111
3,129,111
-
Deposits Receivable
11,604
11,187
3.73
3,215,998
3,230,190
(0.44)
Current Assets
Trade and Other Receivables
108,875
100,737
8.08
Financial Investments
908,811
852,989
6.54
Cash and Cash Equivalents
151,694
142,373
6.55
1,169,380
1,096,099
6.69
Total Assets
4,385,378
4,326,289
1.37
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
120,000
120,000
-
Other Reserves
2,451,630
2,451,630
-
Retained Earnings
1,113,091
1,049,843
6.02
Total Equity
3,684,721
3,621,473
1.75
Non-Current Liabilities
Deposits Payables
64,577
61,083
5.72
Employee Benefits
83,993
86,164
(2.52)
Lease Creditors
40,046
50,642
(20.92)
Deferred Tax
390,966
390,235
0.19
579,582
588,124
(1.45)
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
70,764
54,203
30.55
Lease Creditors
20,264
18,496
9.56
Deferred Revenue
4,308
6,089
(29.25)
Current Tax
25,739
37,904
(32.09)
121,075
116,692
3.76
Total Equity and Liabilities
4,385,378
4,326,289
1.37
Net Assets Value Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)
307.06
301.79
1.75
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
I certify that these Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007 and amendments thereto.
(Sgd.)
W.H. Wijesekara
Finance Manager
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
A.L.GOONERATNE
S.C.U.MANATUNGE
CHAIRMAN
MANAGING DIRECTOR
August 7, 2024
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Balance as at January 1, 2023
Total Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 Profit for the six months ened June 30, 2023
Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2023
Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity Final Dividend for 2022
Balance as at June 30, 2023
Total Comprehensive Income for the six months ended December 31, 2023 Profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023
Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended December 31, 2023
Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity Interim Dividend for 2023
Unclaimed Dividends Written Back
Transfer of Fair Value Gains on Investment Property
Balance as at December 31, 2023 - Audited
Total Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2024
Profit for the six months ened June 30, 2024
Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June 30, 2024
Transaction with equity holders, recognized directly in equity Final Dividend for 2023
Balance as at June 30, 2024
Stated
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve -
Earnings
Equity
Investment
Property
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
120,000
2,406,680
890,744
3,417,424
-
-
117,660
117,660
-
-
-
-
-
-
117,660
117,660
-
-
(48,000)
(48,000)
120,000
2,406,680
960,404
3,487,084
-
-
176,400
176,400
-
-
(6,337)
(6,337)
-
-
170,063
170,063
-
-
(36,000)
(36,000)
-
-
326
326
-
44,950
(44,950)
-
120,000
2,451,630
1,049,843
3,621,473
-
-
111,248
111,248
-
-
-
-
-
-
111,248
111,248
-
-
(48,000)
(48,000)
120,000
2,451,630
1,113,091
3,684,721
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit before Tax
158,926
169,031
Non-cash adjustments to reconcile Profit before Tax to Net Cash Flows
Depreciation/Amortization
15,179
23,595
Profit on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
(4,300)
Interest Income
(66,681)
(68,732)
Provision for Employee Benefits
4,590
4,590
Interest Expenses
8,534
9,766
120,548
133,950
Changes in;
Trade & Other Receivables
(8,556)
(46,295)
Deposits Payables
3,494
2,632
Deferred Revenue
(1,781)
(956)
Trade and Other Payables
22,033
10,041
135,738
99,372
Interest Paid
(8,534)
(9,766)
Employee Benefits paid
(6,761)
(982)
Current Tax paid
(59,110)
(60,170)
Net Cash Flow Generated from Operating Activities
61,333
28,454
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment
(571)
-
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
-
4,300
Interest Received
66,681
68,732
Net Change in Financial Investments
(55,822)
(115,339)
Net Cash Flow (Used in)/Generated from Investing Activities
10,288
(42,307)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Settlement of Lease Liabilities
(8,828)
(7,761)
Dividend Paid
(53,472)
(48,202)
Net Cash Flow Used in Financing Activities
(62,300)
(55,963)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
9,321
(69,816)
Cash and Cash Equivalent at the beginning of the Year
142,373
154,462
Cash and Cash Equivalent at the end of the Period
151,694
84,646
Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash at Bank
151,647
84,515
Cash in Hand
47
131
151,694
84,646
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.
TWENTY LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS AS AT JUNE 30, 2024
Name of the Shareholder
No. of Shares
%
01
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
10,800,000
90.00
02
Assetline Leasing Co.LTD/British American Technologies (Pvt) Ltd
56,100
0.47
03
People'S Leasing & Finance PLC/Mr. K.K.Shujeevan
53,684
0.45
04
PMF Finance PLC/K.Laveendrakumar
48,371
0.40
05
Binanthi Shamani Rasanayagam
44,570
0.37
06
Amirally Lukmanjee
44,168
0.37
07
Dinesh Anthony Perera
30,298
0.25
08
People's Leasing and Finance PLC/K.Laveendrakumar
30,228
0.25
09
Gajath Chrysantha Goonetilleke
30,077
0.25
10
Surendra Wickramasinghe
27,200
0.23
11
Sithamparapillai Gowrisangar
27,000
0.23
12
Sampath Bank PLC/Mr. Abishek Sithampalam
26,000
0.22
13
Zoebaly Gulamabass Carimjee
25,000
0.21
14
Mesiyage Don Saddhamangala Goonatilleke
24,155
0.20
15
Manel Senanayake
24,000
0.20
16
Wickrama Buddhika Mendis Wijegunarathna
22,921
0.19
17
Wijewickrama Pathinayakage Asanka Dinunuwan Gunathilaka
22,000
0.18
18
Sithampalam Durga
21,500
0.18
19
Arunasalam Sithampalam
19,055
0.16
20
Dehiwalage Sunil Priyantha Perera
18,213
0.15
11,394,540
94.96
Other shareholders
605,460
5.04
Total
12,000,000
100.00
Percentage of public holding in the Stated Capital of the Company as at June 30, 2024 was 10%. There were 998 shareholders representing the public holding percentage stated above.
The Float Adjusted Market Capitalisation of the Company as at June 30, 2023 was Rs.139,500,000/-.
The Company complies with the minimum public holding as a continuous listing requirement as per the Option 2 of the Listing Rule No. 7.13.1 (b) of of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
None of the Directors held shares of the Company as at June 30, 2024.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Name of the Company
Commercial Development Company PLC
Legal Form
A public limited liability company incorporated in Sri Lanka on March 14, 1980 under the Companies Ordinance No. 51 of 1938 and quoted in the Colombo Stock Exchange in March 1983. The Company was reregistered , under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 on January 17, 2008.
Registered Office
No. 8 - 4/2, York Arcade Building,
Leyden Bastian Road,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.
Telephone/Facsimile : 011 - 2447300
Email : info@cdcplc.net
Website : www.cdcplc.net
Company Registration No.
PQ 114
Tax Payer Identification No. (TIN) 124010578
Accounting Year - end
December 31
Board of Directors
Mr.A.L.Gooneratne - Chairman
Mr.S.C.U.Manatunge - Managing Director
Mr.U.I.S. Tillakawardana
Dr.R.A. Attalage
Mr.P.L.P.Withana
Mr.N.Abeysuriya
Company Secretary
Mr.L.W.P. Indrajith
Auditors
KPMG
Chartered Accountants
32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha
Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.
Registrars
SSP Corporate Services (Private) Limited 101,Inner Flower Road,
Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.
Lawyers
Julius & Creasy
No 371, R.A.De Mel Mawatha,
Colombo 03,
Sri Lanka.
Audit Committee
Mr.P.L.P.Withana - Chairman
Dr.R.A.Attalage
Mr.N.Abeysuriya
Principal Banker
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
Information on Shares
2024
2023
Rs.
Rs.
Market Value of a Share
As at June 30,
116.25
108.25
Highest price during the
quarter ended June 30,
130.00
120.00
Lowest price during the
quarter ended June 30,
105.50
95.00
Number of Ordinary Shares
in issue as at June 30,
12,000,000
12,000,000
Financial Ratios
As at June 30,
2024
2023
Interest Cover ( times )
11.65
11.08
Quick Assets Ratio ( times )
9.66
9.03
Net Assets Value Per Share (Rs.)
307.06
290.59
