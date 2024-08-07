STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 02 For the Six Months Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, June 30, Change June 30, June 30, Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rs. 000 Rs. 000 % Rs. 000 Rs. 000 % Revenue 349,771 333,178 5.0 174,445 166,913 4.5 Cost of Sales (225,668) (204,301) 10.5 (120,733) (93,514) 29.1 Gross Profit 124,103 128,877 (3.7) 53,712 73,399 (26.8) Other Income 1,469 4,402 (66.6) 1,469 4,300 (65.8) 125,572 133,279 (5.8) 55,181 77,699 (29.0) Administrative Expenses (24,669) (22,981) 7.3 (12,027) (10,478) 14.8 Operating Profit 100,903 110,298 (8.5) 43,154 67,221 (35.8) Net Finance Income 58,023 58,733 (1.2) 29,336 29,926 (2.0) Profit before Tax 158,926 169,031 (6.0) 72,490 97,147 (25.4) Income Tax Expense (47,678) (51,371) (7.2) (21,747) (29,487) (26.2) Net Profit for the period 111,248 117,660 (5.4) 50,743 67,660 (25.0) Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax - - - - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the period, Net of Tax 111,248 117,660 (5.4) 50,743 67,660 (25.0) Earnings per Share (Rs.) 9.27 9.81 (5.4) 4.23 5.64 (25.0)

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit unless indicated as audited.

Explanatory Notes

Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. There were no changes in the Accounting Policies and methods of computation since the publication of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023. These Interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS - 34 on ''Interim Financial Reporting'' and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange. During the quarter, there were no material changes in the composition of assets and liabilities except the fact that the Company recognised a provision of Rs.19.0 Mn on account of compensation payable to 12 employees who retired on June 30, 2024, under a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The above payment was made to respective employees during the month of July 2024. Related Party Transactions

( a ) Mr.S.C.U.Manatunge, Managing Director of the Company is also the Managing Director of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (CBC), the

sole tenant and the parent of the Company. Mr.U.I.S.Tillakawardana, Director of the Company functions as the Deputy General Manager - Human Resources Management of the CBC. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company received Rs. 172.8 Mn. as

rental income, charges on account of outsourcing services, vehicle hiring charges and fees for other utility services from the CBC (Rs.165.4 Mn. during the quarter ended June 30, 2023).

( b ) As at the reporting date, the Company has invested Rs.908.8 Mn. in Fixed Deposits (inclusive of interest) at market interest rates at CBC Finance Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of the CBC (Rs 649.5 Mn.as at June 30, 2023). The interest income earned on fixed deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 amounted to Rs. 31.5 Mn (Rs.25.5 Mn. for the quarter ended June 30, 2023).