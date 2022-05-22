Commercial Engineers & Body Builders : Outcome of Board Meeting

Regd. Office: 48, Vandana Vihaar, Narmada Road, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur (M.P.) INDIA

Date - 22 May 2022

To,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Security Code: 533272
NSE Symbol: CEBBCO

Dear Madam/Sir,

Sub: Scheme of Amalgamation of Jupiter Wagons Limited ("JWL") into and with Commercial Engineers

Body Builders Co Limited ("CEBBCO") under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016) and other relevant provisions under applicable law ("Scheme")

Ref: Outcome of Board Meeting Dated - 21 May 2022, Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is in furtherance to our respective intimations, inter-alia, dated 28 September 2020, 15 December 2020, 21 May 2021, 25 June 2021, 26 June 2021, 03 July 2021, 21 August 2021, 02 February 2022, 05 March 2022, 14 May 2022 and 18 May 2022 informing about the decision of the board of directors of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited ("Amalgamated Company"), approving the scheme of amalgamation of Jupiter Wagons Limited, (an unlisted company) ("Amalgamating Company") (Amalgamating Company being one of the promoters of the Amalgamated Company) into and with the Amalgamated Company and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other rules and regulations framed thereunder ("Scheme of Amalgamation"), subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and other approvals and related developments thereto and an order dated 16 April 2021 passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore bench (that became available on the official website https://nclt.gov.in/order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore bench on 23 April 2021) directing convening of the meeting of the equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors of the Amalgamated Company on 25 June 2021 for approval/sanctioning of the Scheme of Amalgamation as well as the meeting of the equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors of the Amalgamated Company having been convened through video conferencing mode wherein the Scheme of Amalgamation was duly approved by equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors of the Amalgamated Company.

As disclosed on 14 May 2022, the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore bench by way of its order dated 13 May 2022, (the certified true copy of the order having been received by the Amalgamated Company on 13 May 2022) in the Amalgamated Company application (before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore bench) has approved/sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation.

Further, as disclosed on 05 March 2022, the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata bench has already by way of its order dated 03 March 2022, (the certified true copy of the order having been received by the

