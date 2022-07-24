Commercial International Bank Egypt E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2022
Notes
Jun. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
Assets
Cash and balances at the central bank
8
41,970,190
43,492,248
Due from banks
9
56,928,062
80,141,769
Loans and advances to banks, net
11
1,308,243
312,216
Loans and advances to customers, net
12
170,618,940
145,575,243
Derivative financial instruments
877,137
225,376
Investments
- Financial Assets at Fair Value through P&L
13
1,648
240,987
- Financial Assets at Fair Value through OCI
13
216,824,006
193,198,894
- Financial Assets at Amortized cost
13
19,989,504
20,547,465
- Investments in associates
14
210,529
205,315
Other assets
15
11,673,059
11,207,128
Goodwill
26
116,896
137,525
Intangible assets
27
29,371
34,554
Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)
457,693
456,002
Property and equipment
16
2,457,931
2,461,116
Total assets
523,463,209
498,235,838
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Due to banks
17
2,958,999
866,056
Due to customers
18
428,866,287
407,241,538
Derivative financial instruments
34,934
265,470
Current income tax liabilities
2,330,166
2,234,985
Other liabilities
19
10,016,342
8,085,545
Issued debt instruments
20
1,864,924
1,557,263
Other loans
5,987,651
5,140,782
Other Provisions
21
5,356,851
3,541,462
Total liabilities
457,416,154
428,933,101
Equity
Issued and paid up capital
19,825,134
19,702,418
Reserves
36,096,343
33,774,990
Reserve for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP)
1,555,725
1,674,392
Retained earnings *
8,045,041
13,696,402
Total equity and net profit for the period / year
65,522,243
68,848,202
Minority interest
524,812
454,535
Total minority interest, equity and net profit for the period / year
66,047,055
69,302,737
Total liabilities and equity
523,463,209
498,235,838
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements . (Review report attached)
Including net profit for the current period
0
Hussein Abaza
Sherif Samy
CEO & Managing Director
Chairman
Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Notes
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
Interest and similar income
12,306,957
24,313,000
10,895,085
21,016,794
Interest and similar expense
(5,295,544)
(10,584,315)
(4,875,713)
(9,319,909)
Net interest income
7,011,413
13,728,685
6,019,372
11,696,885
Fee and commission income
1,208,252
2,411,504
957,460
1,801,723
Fee and commission expense
(557,764)
(1,072,889)
(353,568)
(687,236)
Net fee and commission income
650,488
1,338,615
603,892
1,114,487
Dividend income
16,757
54,557
63,481
63,572
Net trading income
5
281,458
1,014,279
165,841
278,559
Profits (Losses) on financial investments
13
25,146
1,065,443
108,232
601,887
Administrative expenses
(1,599,462)
(3,270,349)
(1,470,734)
(2,945,811)
Other operating (expenses) income
6
(1,079,219)
(2,511,186)
(588,599)
(1,115,219)
Goodwill amortization
26
(10,315)
(20,629)
(10,315)
(20,629)
Intangible assets amortization
27
(2,592)
(5,183)
(2,592)
(5,183)
Impairment release (charges) for credit losses
(112,669)
(73,977)
(318,132)
(1,020,214)
Bank's share in the profits of associates
2,373
5,214
733
11,794
Profit before income tax
5,183,378
11,325,469
4,571,179
8,660,128
Income tax expense
28
(1,641,505)
(3,014,444)
(1,381,567)
(2,590,814)
Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)
28
(21,164)
(530,698)
25,083
18,844
Net profit for the period
3,520,709
7,780,327
3,214,695
6,088,158
Minority interest
9,581
15,530
(2,131)
(1,712)
Bank shareholders
3,511,128
7,764,797
3,216,826
6,089,870
Earning per share
7
Basic
1.58
3.48
1.43
2.75
Diluted
1.56
3.44
1.42
2.71
Hussein Abaza
Sherif Samy
CEO & Managing Director
Chairman
Condensed Consolidated Interim statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended June 30, 2022
Net profit for the period
Change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income after income tax Transferred from reserve on disposal of financial assets at fair value through OCI
Cumulative foreign currencies translation differences
Effect of ECL in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through OCI
Total other comprehensive income
As follows:
Bank's shareholders
Minority interest
Total comprehensive income for the period
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
3,520,709
7,780,327
3,214,695
6,088,158
(3,415,968)
(7,377,135)
49,893
(1,625,170)
(26)
(4,227)
-
(104,406)
28,688
81,324
(4,898)
(4,044)
2,586
104,188
(39,469)
(54,113)
135,989
584,477
3,220,221
4,300,425
126,408
568,947
3,222,352
4,302,137
9,581
15,530
(2,131)
(1,712)
135,989
584,477
3,220,221
4,300,425
