    COMI   EGS60121C018

COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) S.A.E

(COMI)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-07-20
37.70 EGP   +1.89%
05:22pEgypt's Commercial International Bank says Q2 consolidated net income up 9% YoY
RE
05:04pCOMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Separate Financial Statements
PU
04:54pCOMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Commercial International Bank Egypt E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

07/24/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
June 2022- InterimCondensed

THE BANK TO TRUST

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2022

Notes

Jun. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

Assets

Cash and balances at the central bank

8

41,970,190

43,492,248

Due from banks

9

56,928,062

80,141,769

Loans and advances to banks, net

11

1,308,243

312,216

Loans and advances to customers, net

12

170,618,940

145,575,243

Derivative financial instruments

877,137

225,376

Investments

- Financial Assets at Fair Value through P&L

13

1,648

240,987

- Financial Assets at Fair Value through OCI

13

216,824,006

193,198,894

- Financial Assets at Amortized cost

13

19,989,504

20,547,465

- Investments in associates

14

210,529

205,315

Other assets

15

11,673,059

11,207,128

Goodwill

26

116,896

137,525

Intangible assets

27

29,371

34,554

Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)

457,693

456,002

Property and equipment

16

2,457,931

2,461,116

Total assets

523,463,209

498,235,838

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Due to banks

17

2,958,999

866,056

Due to customers

18

428,866,287

407,241,538

Derivative financial instruments

34,934

265,470

Current income tax liabilities

2,330,166

2,234,985

Other liabilities

19

10,016,342

8,085,545

Issued debt instruments

20

1,864,924

1,557,263

Other loans

5,987,651

5,140,782

Other Provisions

21

5,356,851

3,541,462

Total liabilities

457,416,154

428,933,101

Equity

Issued and paid up capital

19,825,134

19,702,418

Reserves

36,096,343

33,774,990

Reserve for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP)

1,555,725

1,674,392

Retained earnings *

8,045,041

13,696,402

Total equity and net profit for the period / year

65,522,243

68,848,202

Minority interest

524,812

454,535

Total minority interest, equity and net profit for the period / year

66,047,055

69,302,737

Total liabilities and equity

523,463,209

498,235,838

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements . (Review report attached)

  • Including net profit for the current period

0

Hussein Abaza

Sherif Samy

CEO & Managing Director

Chairman

Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Notes

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

Interest and similar income

12,306,957

24,313,000

10,895,085

21,016,794

Interest and similar expense

(5,295,544)

(10,584,315)

(4,875,713)

(9,319,909)

Net interest income

7,011,413

13,728,685

6,019,372

11,696,885

Fee and commission income

1,208,252

2,411,504

957,460

1,801,723

Fee and commission expense

(557,764)

(1,072,889)

(353,568)

(687,236)

Net fee and commission income

650,488

1,338,615

603,892

1,114,487

Dividend income

16,757

54,557

63,481

63,572

Net trading income

5

281,458

1,014,279

165,841

278,559

Profits (Losses) on financial investments

13

25,146

1,065,443

108,232

601,887

Administrative expenses

(1,599,462)

(3,270,349)

(1,470,734)

(2,945,811)

Other operating (expenses) income

6

(1,079,219)

(2,511,186)

(588,599)

(1,115,219)

Goodwill amortization

26

(10,315)

(20,629)

(10,315)

(20,629)

Intangible assets amortization

27

(2,592)

(5,183)

(2,592)

(5,183)

Impairment release (charges) for credit losses

(112,669)

(73,977)

(318,132)

(1,020,214)

Bank's share in the profits of associates

2,373

5,214

733

11,794

Profit before income tax

5,183,378

11,325,469

4,571,179

8,660,128

Income tax expense

28

(1,641,505)

(3,014,444)

(1,381,567)

(2,590,814)

Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)

28

(21,164)

(530,698)

25,083

18,844

Net profit for the period

3,520,709

7,780,327

3,214,695

6,088,158

Minority interest

9,581

15,530

(2,131)

(1,712)

Bank shareholders

3,511,128

7,764,797

3,216,826

6,089,870

Earning per share

7

Basic

1.58

3.48

1.43

2.75

Diluted

1.56

3.44

1.42

2.71

Hussein Abaza

Sherif Samy

CEO & Managing Director

Chairman

Condensed Consolidated Interim statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended June 30, 2022

Net profit for the period

Change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income after income tax Transferred from reserve on disposal of financial assets at fair value through OCI

Cumulative foreign currencies translation differences

Effect of ECL in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through OCI

Total other comprehensive income

As follows:

Bank's shareholders

Minority interest

Total comprehensive income for the period

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

3,520,709

7,780,327

3,214,695

6,088,158

(3,415,968)

(7,377,135)

49,893

(1,625,170)

(26)

(4,227)

-

(104,406)

28,688

81,324

(4,898)

(4,044)

2,586

104,188

(39,469)

(54,113)

135,989

584,477

3,220,221

4,300,425

126,408

568,947

3,222,352

4,302,137

9,581

15,530

(2,131)

(1,712)

135,989

584,477

3,220,221

4,300,425

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIB - Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 20:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
