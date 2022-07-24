Commercial International Bank Egypt E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Separate Financial Statements
Condensed Separate Interim Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2022
Notes
Jun. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
Assets
Cash and balances at the central bank
8
41,845,093
43,385,222
Due from banks
9
56,970,904
79,991,287
Loans and advances to banks, net
11
1,308,243
312,216
Loans and advances to customers, net
12
169,610,784
144,765,808
Derivative financial instruments
877,137
225,376
Investments
- Financial Assets at Fair Value through P&L
13
1,648
240,987
- Financial Assets at Fair Value through OCI
13
215,842,642
192,390,931
- Financial Assets at Amortized cost
13
19,723,117
20,318,767
- Investments in associates and subsidiaries
14
1,064,250
1,014,350
Other assets
15
11,626,924
11,141,917
Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)
354,638
460,026
Property and equipment
16
2,391,033
2,404,237
Total assets
521,616,413
496,651,124
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Due to banks
17
2,969,822
862,759
Due to customers
18
427,556,083
406,100,916
Derivative financial instruments
34,934
265,265
Current income tax liabilities
2,330,166
2,234,985
Other liabilities
19
9,972,432
8,021,310
Issued debt instruments
20
1,864,924
1,557,263
Other loans
5,987,651
5,140,782
Other Provisions
21
5,355,635
3,539,676
Total liabilities
456,071,647
427,722,956
Equity
Issued and paid up capital
19,825,134
19,702,418
Reserves
36,022,139
33,767,423
Reserve for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP)
1,555,725
1,674,392
Retained earnings *
8,141,768
13,783,935
Total equity and net profit for the period / year
65,544,766
68,928,168
Total liabilities and equity
521,616,413
496,651,124
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. (Review report attached)
Including net profit for the current period
Hussein Abaza
Sherif Samy
CEO & Managing Director
Chairman
Condensed Separate Interim Income Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Notes
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
Interest and similar income
12,445,964
24,258,160
10,854,910
20,975,491
Interest and similar expense
(5,353,131)
(10,562,668)
(4,858,266)
(9,302,462)
Net interest income
7,092,833
13,695,492
5,996,644
11,673,029
Fee and commission income
1,217,080
2,408,556
954,319
1,798,447
Fee and commission expense
(558,167)
(1,072,802)
(353,568)
(687,129)
Net fee and commission income
658,913
1,335,754
600,751
1,111,318
Dividend income
24,999
62,799
63,481
63,572
Net trading income
5
297,438
1,013,504
161,939
274,657
Profits (Losses) on financial investments
13
44,109
1,065,443
83,864
577,519
Administrative expenses
(1,688,096)
(3,233,444)
(1,445,999)
(2,918,943)
Other operating (expenses) income
6
(1,084,359)
(2,509,857)
(586,688)
(1,113,292)
Impairment release (charges) for credit losses
(54,974)
(14,449)
(316,994)
(1,019,076)
Profit before income tax
5,290,863
11,415,242
4,556,998
8,648,784
Income tax expense
25
(1,735,323)
(3,110,536)
(1,381,023)
(2,590,270)
Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)
25
(21,141)
(530,715)
25,067
18,828
Net profit for the period
3,534,399
7,773,991
3,201,042
6,077,342
Earning per share
7
Basic
1.58
3.48
1.43
2.75
Diluted
1.56
3.44
1.42
2.71
Hussein Abaza
Sherif Samy
CEO & Managing Director
Chairman
Condensed Separate Interim statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended June 30, 2022
Net profit for the period
Change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income after income tax Transferred from reserve on disposal of financial assets at fair value through OCI
Effect of ECL in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through OCI
Total comprehensive income for the period
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Last 3 Months
Last 6 Months
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
EGP Thousands
3,534,399
7,773,991
3,201,042
6,077,342
(3,399,285)
(7,358,230)
49,893
(1,624,416)
(26)
(4,227)
-
(104,406)
2,627
104,188
(39,469)
(54,113)
137,715
515,722
3,211,466
4,294,407
