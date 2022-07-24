Log in
    COMI   EGS60121C018

COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) S.A.E

(COMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-07-20
37.70 EGP   +1.89%
05:22pEgypt's Commercial International Bank says Q2 consolidated net income up 9% YoY
RE
05:04pCOMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Separate Financial Statements
PU
04:54pCOMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial International Bank Egypt E : CIB 1H22 Condensed Separate Financial Statements

07/24/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
June 2022- InterimCondensed

THE BANK TO TRUST

Condensed Separate Interim Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2022

0

Notes

Jun. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

0

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

Assets

Cash and balances at the central bank

8

41,845,093

43,385,222

Due from banks

9

56,970,904

79,991,287

Loans and advances to banks, net

11

1,308,243

312,216

Loans and advances to customers, net

12

169,610,784

144,765,808

Derivative financial instruments

877,137

225,376

Investments

- Financial Assets at Fair Value through P&L

13

1,648

240,987

- Financial Assets at Fair Value through OCI

13

215,842,642

192,390,931

- Financial Assets at Amortized cost

13

19,723,117

20,318,767

- Investments in associates and subsidiaries

14

1,064,250

1,014,350

Other assets

15

11,626,924

11,141,917

Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)

354,638

460,026

Property and equipment

16

2,391,033

2,404,237

Total assets

521,616,413

496,651,124

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Due to banks

17

2,969,822

862,759

Due to customers

18

427,556,083

406,100,916

Derivative financial instruments

34,934

265,265

Current income tax liabilities

2,330,166

2,234,985

Other liabilities

19

9,972,432

8,021,310

Issued debt instruments

20

1,864,924

1,557,263

Other loans

5,987,651

5,140,782

Other Provisions

21

5,355,635

3,539,676

Total liabilities

456,071,647

427,722,956

Equity

Issued and paid up capital

19,825,134

19,702,418

Reserves

36,022,139

33,767,423

Reserve for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP)

1,555,725

1,674,392

Retained earnings *

8,141,768

13,783,935

Total equity and net profit for the period / year

65,544,766

68,928,168

Total liabilities and equity

521,616,413

496,651,124

-

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. (Review report attached)

  • Including net profit for the current period

Hussein Abaza

Sherif Samy

CEO & Managing Director

Chairman

Condensed Separate Interim Income Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Notes

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

Interest and similar income

12,445,964

24,258,160

10,854,910

20,975,491

Interest and similar expense

(5,353,131)

(10,562,668)

(4,858,266)

(9,302,462)

Net interest income

7,092,833

13,695,492

5,996,644

11,673,029

Fee and commission income

1,217,080

2,408,556

954,319

1,798,447

Fee and commission expense

(558,167)

(1,072,802)

(353,568)

(687,129)

Net fee and commission income

658,913

1,335,754

600,751

1,111,318

Dividend income

24,999

62,799

63,481

63,572

Net trading income

5

297,438

1,013,504

161,939

274,657

Profits (Losses) on financial investments

13

44,109

1,065,443

83,864

577,519

Administrative expenses

(1,688,096)

(3,233,444)

(1,445,999)

(2,918,943)

Other operating (expenses) income

6

(1,084,359)

(2,509,857)

(586,688)

(1,113,292)

Impairment release (charges) for credit losses

(54,974)

(14,449)

(316,994)

(1,019,076)

Profit before income tax

5,290,863

11,415,242

4,556,998

8,648,784

Income tax expense

25

(1,735,323)

(3,110,536)

(1,381,023)

(2,590,270)

Deferred tax assets (Liabilities)

25

(21,141)

(530,715)

25,067

18,828

Net profit for the period

3,534,399

7,773,991

3,201,042

6,077,342

Earning per share

7

Basic

1.58

3.48

1.43

2.75

Diluted

1.56

3.44

1.42

2.71

0

0

Hussein Abaza

Sherif Samy

CEO & Managing Director

Chairman

Condensed Separate Interim statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended June 30, 2022

Net profit for the period

Change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income after income tax Transferred from reserve on disposal of financial assets at fair value through OCI

Effect of ECL in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through OCI

Total comprehensive income for the period

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Last 3 Months

Last 6 Months

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

EGP Thousands

3,534,399

7,773,991

3,201,042

6,077,342

(3,399,285)

(7,358,230)

49,893

(1,624,416)

(26)

(4,227)

-

(104,406)

2,627

104,188

(39,469)

(54,113)

137,715

515,722

3,211,466

4,294,407

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIB - Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 21:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 972 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net income 2022 15 401 M 814 M 814 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,01x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 73 353 M 3 876 M 3 876 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 7 472
Free-Float 93,5%
