Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. is one of the Egyptian largest banking groups. Net revenues break down by activity as follows: - corporate banking (43.3%); - retail banking (27%); - financing and investments banking (27%); - other (8.7%): primarily asset management. At the end of 2021, the group manages EGP 304.5 billion of current deposits and EGP 119.3 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed via a network of 215 branches located in Egypt.

Sector Banks