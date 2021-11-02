Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Commercial Leasing & Finance PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    CLC.N0000   LK0414N00009

COMMERCIAL LEASING & FINANCE PLC

(CLC.N0000)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

11/02/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Tuesday to notch a record close, boosted by gains among financial and consumer stocks

* The CSE All-Share index ended 1.38% higher at 10,271.71 points, having earlier hit a record high of 10,321.93.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, jumping 24.9% and 7.5%, respectively

* The equity market's turnover was 4.42 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data https://www.cse.lk/pages/daily-market-summary/daily-market-summary.component.html.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 117.6 million shares, from the 96.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling shares worth about 587.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* As of Monday, the island-nation has reported 541,639 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,760 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed https://hpb.health.gov.lk/covid19-dashboard.

* About 61.09% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/sri-lanka.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
