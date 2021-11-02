Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Tuesday to
notch a record close, boosted by gains among financial and
consumer stocks
* The CSE All-Share index ended 1.38% higher at
10,271.71 points, having earlier hit a record high of 10,321.93.
* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC
Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, jumping
24.9% and 7.5%, respectively
* The equity market's turnover was 4.42 billion rupees,
according to stock exchange data https://www.cse.lk/pages/daily-market-summary/daily-market-summary.component.html.
* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 117.6 million
shares, from the 96.5 million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market,
selling shares worth about 587.5 million rupees, as per exchange
data.
* As of Monday, the island-nation has reported 541,639 total
confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,760 deaths, data from the
country's health bureau showed https://hpb.health.gov.lk/covid19-dashboard.
* About 61.09% of the country's population is fully
vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins
University https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/sri-lanka.
* For a report on global markets, click
($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)