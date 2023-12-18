IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC" or the "Company") today published its Sustainability Report for fiscal 2023, showcasing the Company's key role in the circular economy and its industry-leading environmental performance. Today's publication, which can be found on CMC's sustainability website (esg.cmc.com), reaffirms CMC's commitment to transparent and regular reporting.

The 2023 report includes a climate risk assessment and expanded commentary regarding the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") management systems. The report also highlights the links between core business drivers and CMC's ESG priorities.

"We are pleased to share the progress we have made over the past year as CMC continues to be an industry leader in sustainability," commented Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sustainability is engrained in everything we do at CMC—from how we develop our strategy, to the way we operate every day and to the safety of every member of our team. We continue to make progress in reducing our environmental impact, providing a safe and rewarding workplace for our employees, and supporting our communities."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

