COMMERCIAL METALS : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE
Irving, Texas - March 16, 2022 - Today, March 16, 2022, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 230th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 13, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2022.
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.
Media Contact:
Susan Gerber
214.689.4300
Disclaimer
Commercial Metals Company published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:47:05 UTC.