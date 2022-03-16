Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Commercial Metals Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMC   US2017231034

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

(CMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMMERCIAL METALS : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

03/16/2022 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE

Irving, Texas - March 16, 2022 - Today, March 16, 2022, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 230th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 13, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2022.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Media Contact:
Susan Gerber
214.689.4300


Disclaimer

Commercial Metals Company published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
07:48aCOMMERCIAL METALS : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE - Form 8-K
PU
07:43aCOMMERCIAL METALS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aCommercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.14 Per Share
PR
05:58aKeyBanc Adjusts Commercial Metals' Price Target to $45 From $42, Reiterates Overweight ..
MT
03/15COMMERCIAL METALS : Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Webcast
PU
02/22COMMERCIAL METALS : Announces Closing of Tax-Exempt Bond Financing with Proceeds of $150.0..
PU
02/22COMMERCIAL METALS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
02/22Commercial Metals Company Announces Closing of Tax-Exempt Bond Financing with Proceeds ..
PR
02/22Commercial Metals Company Announces Closing of Tax-Exempt Bond Financing with Proceeds ..
CI
02/17Commercial Metals Company Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Webcast ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 012 M - -
Net income 2022 695 M - -
Net Debt 2022 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 4 986 M 4 986 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 11 089
Free-Float -
Chart COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Commercial Metals Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 41,04 $
Average target price 41,22 $
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara R. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul James Lawrence Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ty Garrison Senior Vice President-Operations
J. David Smith Independent Director
Sarah E. Raiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY13.09%4 986
NUCOR CORPORATION18.72%36 472
ARCELORMITTAL-2.75%27 256
TATA STEEL LIMITED10.99%19 707
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.73%17 146
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.94%16 225