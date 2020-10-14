Commercial Metals : Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

Log in
10/14/2020 | 09:30am EDT

News Release

Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, October 14, 2020, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of

business on October 29, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 13, 2020. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 224th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commercial Metals Company published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 13:29:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 423 M - -
Net income 2020 282 M - -
Net Debt 2020 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 2 743 M 2 743 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 524
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Commercial Metals Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,61 $
Last Close Price 23,04 $
Spread / Highest target 8,51%
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barbara R. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy L. Porter Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul James Lawrence Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
J. David Smith Independent Director
Rhys J. Best Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY3.46%2 765
ARCELORMITTAL-24.77%15 434
NUCOR-13.52%14 877
POSCO-13.32%14 207
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-34.28%9 482
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-3.91%6 986
