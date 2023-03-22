Advanced search
Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
IRVING, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, March 21, 2023, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 234th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023.

About Commercial Metals Company

CMC and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Through its Tensar operations, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through two major product lines: Tensar® geogrids and Geopier® foundation systems.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16-per-share-301777779.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company


© PRNewswire 2023
