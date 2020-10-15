Commercial Metals : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results 0 10/15/2020 | 06:55am EDT Send by mail :

Fourth quarter Core EBITDA rose 14% sequentially. Fiscal year 2020 Core EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year

year-over-year Fourth quarter North America segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% sequentially, driven by higher shipments of finished product and strong cost management throughout the vertically integrated value chain

Generated full year Cash from Operations of $791.2 million IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2020. Earnings from continuing operations were $67.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $85.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the prior year period. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $198.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share in the prior year. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company incurred $27.5 million in net after-tax charges, the largest of which related to the post-closing working capital settlement associated with its fiscal 2019 rebar asset acquisition. In addition, the Company incurred non-cash charges in connection with facility closures, as it continued to optimize its operational footprint, as well as debt extinguishment costs related to the complete pay-down of CMC's term loan facility. Excluding these and other, one-time expenses, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $95.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.76 per diluted share in the prior year period. Details can be found in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12. Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2020 was an exceptional year for CMC, and our strong results - including enhanced earnings, increased cash flow, additional operational flexibility, and a more robust balance sheet - demonstrate the value of CMC's purposeful strategic transformation completed over the last several years and our position as a leader in concrete reinforcement." "The past year was also one of unprecedented challenges that altered the work and home life of each of our employees. I could not be prouder of the way the CMC team members responded, delivering a banner year for our Company despite the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, we continue to strategically build for the future. We expect our ongoing network optimization efforts will yield additional margin and working capital benefits, and our third rolling line in Poland to begin commissioning toward the end of this fiscal year. In addition, we recently announced the construction of a third micro mill, which will be the world's first merchant product-capable micro mill upon its completion in fiscal 2023," Smith added. As a result of the strong free cash flow generated during the fourth quarter, the Company reduced its debt sequentially, while also improving its cash balance to $542.1 million at August 31, 2020. Compared to the prior year-end, CMC's cash balance increased by $349.6 million, while total indebtedness was reduced by $161.0 million. Availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable programs was $661.9 million at August 31, 2020. On October 14, 2020, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 13, 2020, and marks 224 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company. Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Review Beginning with its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results, CMC is reporting two operating segments: North America and Europe. North America comprises the former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication segments. Europe comprises the former International Mill segment, with no other changes. For additional details regarding changes to the operating segment reporting, please refer to the investor relations section of CMC's website. The North America segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $174.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 14% compared to $152.5 million in the prior year period. The improvement reflects strong management of non-raw material costs at each stage of our vertically integrated value chain. Cost performance at the mills was particularly strong, with a meaningful portion of the improvement driven by the recent decision to curtail melting operations at Steel California and supply billets from lower cost plants. Lower operating costs at downstream locations also contributed to the improved performance. Shipment volumes of finished goods, which includes steel products and downstream products, were flat compared to the prior year quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained strong, growing year-over-year, supported by healthy construction backlogs across our customer base. As a result of gains in market share, shipments of merchant bar were flat compared to the prior year period, as underlying consumption declined across the industry. Downstream product volumes declined modestly year-over-year due largely to the impact of weather challenges in the Gulf Coast and Texas markets. Margins over scrap cost within the vertical chain declined from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, due primarily to steel products. Average selling price for steel products decreased $59 per ton year-over-year, which was only partially offset by lower scrap costs. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products expanded modestly compared to a year ago, driven by lower input costs and stronger pricing in CMC's committed backlog, which led to higher average selling prices. The Europe segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up slightly compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million for the prior year quarter. Results benefited from a $10.7 million carbon credit that was received during the quarter. While shipment volumes decreased modestly compared to the prior year quarter, they remain supported by resilience in the Polish construction sector. The Central European market for long products continues to be challenged by ongoing incursions of imported material, which led to a $39 per ton reduction in steel product margin over scrap compared to the prior year period. Outlook "We expect finished steel volumes for our North America and Europe operations to follow typical seasonal trends in the first fiscal quarter, with some negative impact in North America due to storms in the Texas and Gulf Coast markets," said Ms. Smith. "Shipments of steel and downstream products in the near-term should be supported by our solid construction backlog. We anticipate margin headwinds in the first quarter within North America due to the recent rise in scrap costs mitigated, in part, by steel price increases that became effective during the quarter. The market for long products in Europe is expected to remain challenged due to elevated import levels. However, demand appears solid, driven by construction sector resilience, and rebounding Central European industrial production." Conference Call CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 conference call today, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors." About Commercial Metals Company Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and organic growth provided by our recent acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, metal margins, the effect of COVID-19 and related governmental and economic responses thereto, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, share repurchases, legal proceedings, the undistributed earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries, U.S. non-residential construction activity, international trade, capital expenditures, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases. There are inherent risks and uncertainties in any forward- looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of our downstream products contracts due to rising commodity pricing; impacts from COVID-19 on the economy, demand for our products and on our operations, including the responses of governmental authorities to contain COVID-19; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; compliance with and changes in environmental laws and regulations, including increased regulation associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance by our customers with our contracts; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our repurchase program; financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions, and the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third party consents and approvals; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; impact of goodwill impairment charges; impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, including trade measures, political uncertainties and military conflicts; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; civil unrest, protests and riots; new and clarifying guidance with regard to interpretation of certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that could impact our assessment; and increased costs related to health care reform legislation. COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 8/31/2020 5/31/2020 2/29/2020 11/30/2019 8/31/2019 8/31/2020 8/31/2019 North America Net sales $ 1,224,849 $ 1,167,081 $ 1,161,283 $ 1,216,720 $ 1,333,014 $ 4,769,933 $ 5,001,116 Adjusted EBITDA 174,219 159,394 152,831 174,732 152,450 661,176 456,296 External tons shipped Raw materials 300 288 321 320 399 1,229 1,662 Rebar 498 463 461 475 474 1,897 1,726 Merchant and other 234 211 238 236 237 919 973 Steel products 732 674 699 711 711 2,816 2,699 Downstream products 429 427 366 413 448 1,635 1,632 Average selling price per ton Raw materials $ 605 $ 517 $ 595 $ 547 $ 535 $ 567 $ 563 Steel products 600 624 625 626 659 618 681 Downstream products 970 966 984 976 963 975 905 Cost of raw materials per ton $ 427 $ 348 $ 435 $ 392 $ 383 $ 402 $ 406 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton 237 239 256 226 246 238 284 Steel products metal margin per ton $ 363 $ 385 $ 369 $ 400 $ 413 $ 380 $ 397 Europe Europe Net sales $ 179,855 $ 173,817 $ 180,079 $ 165,389 $ 205,461 $ 699,140 $ 817,048 Adjusted EBITDA 22,927 14,270 13,451 11,359 22,666 62,007 100,102 External tons shipped Rebar 150 122 145 122 151 539 423 Merchant and other 230 252 235 216 237 933 1,037 Steel products 380 374 380 338 388 1,472 1,460 Average selling price per ton Steel products $ 446 $ 437 $ 449 $ 461 $ 500 $ 448 $ 528 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton $ 250 $ 239 $ 251 $ 244 $ 265 $ 246 $ 288 Steel products metal margin per ton $ 196 $ 198 $ 198 $ 217 $ 235 $ 202 $ 240 COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Net sales 8/31/2020 5/31/2020 2/29/2020 11/30/2019 8/31/2019 8/31/2020 8/31/2019 North America $ 1,224,849 $ 1,167,081 $ 1,161,283 $ 1,216,720 $ 1,333,014 $ 4,769,933 $ 5,001,116 Europe 179,855 173,817 180,079 165,389 205,461 699,140 817,048 Corporate and Other 4,428 785 (399) 2,599 4,530 7,413 10,838 Total net sales $ 1,409,132 $ 1,341,683 $ 1,340,963 $ 1,384,708 $ 1,543,005 $ 5,476,486 $ 5,829,002 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations North America $ 174,219 $ 159,394 $ 152,831 $ 174,732 $ 152,450 $ 661,176 $ 456,296 Europe 22,927 14,270 13,451 11,359 22,666 62,007 100,102 Corporate and Other (64,846) (26,882) (28,561) (26,286) (29,871) (146,575) (132,313) COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 8/31/2020 8/31/2019 8/31/2020 8/31/2019 Net sales $ 1,409,132 $ 1,543,005 $ 5,476,486 $ 5,829,002 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,145,725 1,290,346 4,531,688 5,025,514 Selling, general and administrative expenses 162,070 131,882 504,572 463,271 Asset impairments 1,098 369 7,611 384 Interest expense 13,962 17,702 61,837 71,373 1,322,855 1,440,299 5,105,708 5,560,542 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 86,277 102,706 370,778 268,460 Income taxes 18,495 16,826 92,476 69,681 Earnings from continuing operations 67,782 85,880 278,302 198,779 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (34) 280 1,907 (528) Income taxes 125 49 706 158 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (159) 231 1,201 (686) Net earnings $ 67,623 $ 86,111 $ 279,503 $ 198,093 Basic earnings (loss) per share* Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.57 $ 0.73 $ 2.34 $ 1.69 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations - - 0.01 (0.01) Net earnings $ 0.57 $ 0.73 $ 2.35 $ 1.68 Diluted earnings (loss) per share* Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.56 $ 0.72 $ 2.31 $ 1.67 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations - - 0.01 (0.01) Net earnings $ 0.56 $ 0.72 $ 2.32 $ 1.66 Cash dividends per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Average basic shares outstanding 119,198,785 118,046,800 118,921,854 117,834,558 Average diluted shares outstanding 120,645,931 119,392,062 120,309,621 119,124,628 * Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding. COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) August 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 542,103 $ 192,461 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,597 and $8,403) 880,728 1,016,088 Inventories 625,393 692,368 Prepaid and other current assets 165,879 179,088 Total current assets 2,214,103 2,080,005 Property, plant and equipment: Land 143,567 142,825 Buildings and improvements 786,820 750,381 Equipment 2,364,923 2,234,800 Construction in process 103,776 68,579 3,399,086 3,196,585 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,828,019) (1,695,614) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,571,067 1,500,971 Goodwill 64,321 64,138 Other noncurrent assets 232,237 113,657 Total assets $ 4,081,728 $ 3,758,771 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,102 $ 288,005 Accrued expenses and other payables 454,977 353,786 Acquired unfavorable contract backlog 6,035 35,360 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 18,149 17,439 Total current liabilities 745,263 694,590 Deferred income taxes 130,810 79,290 Other noncurrent liabilities 250,706 133,620 Long-term debt 1,065,536 1,227,214 Total liabilities 2,192,315 2,134,714 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 119,220,905 and 117,924,938 shares 1,290 1,290 Additional paid-in capital 358,912 358,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,764) (124,126) Retained earnings 1,807,826 1,585,379 Less treasury stock, 9,839,759 and 11,135,726 shares at cost (175,063) (197,350) Stockholders' equity 1,889,201 1,623,861 Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 212 196 Total equity 1,889,413 1,624,057 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,081,728 $ 3,758,771 This is an excerpt of the original content. 