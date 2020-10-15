Log in
Commercial Metals : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

10/15/2020 | 06:55am EDT

News Release

Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

Release: 10/15/2020 6:45:00 AM

  • Fourth quarter GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 5.6% sequentially, Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 35%
  • Fourth quarter Core EBITDA rose 14% sequentially. Fiscal year 2020 Core EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter North America segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% sequentially, driven by higher shipments of finished product and strong cost management throughout the vertically integrated value chain
  • Generated full year Cash from Operations of $791.2 million

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2020. Earnings from continuing operations were $67.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $85.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the prior year period. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $198.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share in the prior year.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company incurred $27.5 million in net after-tax charges, the largest of which related to the post-closing working capital settlement associated with its fiscal 2019 rebar asset acquisition. In addition, the Company incurred non-cash charges in connection with facility closures, as it continued to optimize its operational footprint, as well as debt extinguishment costs related to the complete pay-down of CMC's term loan facility. Excluding these and other, one-time expenses, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $95.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.76 per diluted share in the prior year period. Details can be found in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2020 was an exceptional year for CMC, and our strong results - including enhanced earnings, increased cash flow, additional operational flexibility, and a more robust balance sheet - demonstrate the value of CMC's purposeful strategic transformation completed over the last several years and our position as a leader in concrete reinforcement."

"The past year was also one of unprecedented challenges that altered the work and home life of each of our employees. I could not be prouder of the way the CMC team members responded, delivering a banner year for our Company despite the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, we continue to strategically build for the future. We expect our ongoing network optimization efforts will yield additional margin and working capital benefits, and our third rolling line in Poland to begin commissioning toward the end of this fiscal year. In addition, we recently announced the construction of a third micro mill, which will be the world's first merchant product-capable micro mill upon its completion in fiscal 2023," Smith added.

As a result of the strong free cash flow generated during the fourth quarter, the Company reduced its debt sequentially, while also improving its cash balance to $542.1 million at August 31, 2020. Compared to the prior year-end, CMC's cash balance increased by $349.6 million, while total indebtedness was reduced by $161.0 million. Availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable programs was $661.9 million at August 31, 2020.

On October 14, 2020, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 13, 2020, and marks 224 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Review

Beginning with its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results, CMC is reporting two operating segments: North America and Europe. North America comprises the former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication segments. Europe comprises the former International Mill segment, with no other changes. For additional details regarding changes to the operating segment reporting, please refer to the investor relations section of CMC's website.

The North America segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $174.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 14% compared to $152.5 million in the prior year period. The improvement reflects strong management of non-raw material costs at each stage of our vertically integrated value chain. Cost performance at the mills was particularly strong, with a meaningful portion of the improvement driven by the recent decision to curtail melting operations at Steel California and supply billets from lower cost plants. Lower operating costs at downstream locations also contributed to the improved performance.

Shipment volumes of finished goods, which includes steel products and downstream products, were flat compared to the prior year quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained strong, growing year-over-year, supported by healthy construction backlogs across our customer base. As a result of gains in market share, shipments of merchant bar were flat compared to the prior year period, as underlying consumption declined across the industry. Downstream product volumes declined modestly year-over-year due largely to the impact of weather challenges in the Gulf Coast and Texas markets.

Margins over scrap cost within the vertical chain declined from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, due primarily to steel products. Average selling price for steel products decreased $59 per ton year-over-year, which was only partially offset by lower scrap costs. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products expanded modestly compared to a year ago, driven by lower input costs and stronger pricing in CMC's committed backlog, which led to higher average selling prices.

The Europe segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up slightly compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million for the prior year quarter. Results benefited from a $10.7 million carbon credit that was received during the quarter. While shipment volumes decreased modestly compared to the prior year quarter, they remain supported by resilience in the Polish construction sector. The Central European market for long products continues to be challenged by ongoing incursions of imported material, which led to a $39 per ton reduction in steel product margin over scrap compared to the prior year period.

Outlook

"We expect finished steel volumes for our North America and Europe operations to follow typical seasonal trends in the first fiscal quarter, with some negative impact in North America due to storms in the Texas and Gulf Coast markets," said Ms. Smith. "Shipments of steel and downstream products in the near-term should be supported by our solid construction backlog. We anticipate margin headwinds in the first quarter within North America due to the recent rise in scrap costs mitigated, in part, by steel price increases that became effective during the quarter.

The market for long products in Europe is expected to remain challenged due to elevated import levels. However, demand appears solid, driven by construction sector resilience, and rebounding Central European industrial production."

Conference Call

CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 conference call today, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities

in the U.S. and Poland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and organic growth provided by our recent acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, metal margins, the effect of COVID-19 and related governmental and economic responses thereto, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, share repurchases, legal proceedings, the undistributed earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries, U.S. non-residential construction activity, international trade, capital expenditures, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases. There are inherent risks and uncertainties in any forward- looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of our downstream products contracts due to rising commodity pricing; impacts from COVID-19 on the economy, demand for our products and on our operations, including the responses of governmental authorities to contain COVID-19; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; compliance with and changes in environmental laws and regulations, including increased regulation associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance by our customers with our contracts; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our repurchase program; financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions, and the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third party consents and approvals; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; impact of goodwill impairment charges; impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, including trade measures, political uncertainties and military conflicts; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; civil unrest, protests and riots; new and clarifying guidance with regard to interpretation of certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that could impact our assessment; and increased costs related to health care reform legislation.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

North America

Net sales

$

1,224,849

$

1,167,081

$

1,161,283

$

1,216,720

$

1,333,014

$

4,769,933

$

5,001,116

Adjusted EBITDA

174,219

159,394

152,831

174,732

152,450

661,176

456,296

External tons shipped

Raw materials

300

288

321

320

399

1,229

1,662

Rebar

498

463

461

475

474

1,897

1,726

Merchant and other

234

211

238

236

237

919

973

Steel products

732

674

699

711

711

2,816

2,699

Downstream products

429

427

366

413

448

1,635

1,632

Average selling price per ton

Raw materials

$

605

$

517

$

595

$

547

$

535

$

567

$

563

Steel products

600

624

625

626

659

618

681

Downstream products

970

966

984

976

963

975

905

Cost of raw materials per ton

$

427

$

348

$

435

$

392

$

383

$

402

$

406

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

237

239

256

226

246

238

284

Steel products metal margin per ton

$

363

$

385

$

369

$

400

$

413

$

380

$

397

Europe

Europe

Net sales

$

179,855

$

173,817

$

180,079

$

165,389

$

205,461

$

699,140

$

817,048

Adjusted EBITDA

22,927

14,270

13,451

11,359

22,666

62,007

100,102

External tons shipped

Rebar

150

122

145

122

151

539

423

Merchant and other

230

252

235

216

237

933

1,037

Steel products

380

374

380

338

388

1,472

1,460

Average selling price per ton

Steel products

$

446

$

437

$

449

$

461

$

500

$

448

$

528

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$

250

$

239

$

251

$

244

$

265

$

246

$

288

Steel products metal margin per ton

$

196

$

198

$

198

$

217

$

235

$

202

$

240

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Net sales

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

North America

$

1,224,849

$

1,167,081

$

1,161,283

$

1,216,720

$

1,333,014

$

4,769,933

$

5,001,116

Europe

179,855

173,817

180,079

165,389

205,461

699,140

817,048

Corporate and Other

4,428

785

(399)

2,599

4,530

7,413

10,838

Total net sales

$

1,409,132

$

1,341,683

$

1,340,963

$

1,384,708

$

1,543,005

$

5,476,486

$

5,829,002

Adjusted EBITDA from

continuing operations

North America

$

174,219

$

159,394

$

152,831

$

174,732

$

152,450

$

661,176

$

456,296

Europe

22,927

14,270

13,451

11,359

22,666

62,007

100,102

Corporate and Other

(64,846)

(26,882)

(28,561)

(26,286)

(29,871)

(146,575)

(132,313)

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Net sales

$

1,409,132

$

1,543,005

$

5,476,486

$

5,829,002

Costs and expenses:

Cost of goods sold

1,145,725

1,290,346

4,531,688

5,025,514

Selling, general and administrative expenses

162,070

131,882

504,572

463,271

Asset impairments

1,098

369

7,611

384

Interest expense

13,962

17,702

61,837

71,373

1,322,855

1,440,299

5,105,708

5,560,542

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

86,277

102,706

370,778

268,460

Income taxes

18,495

16,826

92,476

69,681

Earnings from continuing operations

67,782

85,880

278,302

198,779

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

(34)

280

1,907

(528)

Income taxes

125

49

706

158

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

(159)

231

1,201

(686)

Net earnings

$

67,623

$

86,111

$

279,503

$

198,093

Basic earnings (loss) per share*

Earnings from continuing operations

$

0.57

$

0.73

$

2.34

$

1.69

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

-

-

0.01

(0.01)

Net earnings

$

0.57

$

0.73

$

2.35

$

1.68

Diluted earnings (loss) per share*

Earnings from continuing operations

$

0.56

$

0.72

$

2.31

$

1.67

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

-

-

0.01

(0.01)

Net earnings

$

0.56

$

0.72

$

2.32

$

1.66

Cash dividends per share

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.48

$

0.48

Average basic shares outstanding

119,198,785

118,046,800

118,921,854

117,834,558

Average diluted shares outstanding

120,645,931

119,392,062

120,309,621

119,124,628

* Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

August 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

542,103

$

192,461

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,597 and $8,403)

880,728

1,016,088

Inventories

625,393

692,368

Prepaid and other current assets

165,879

179,088

Total current assets

2,214,103

2,080,005

Property, plant and equipment:

Land

143,567

142,825

Buildings and improvements

786,820

750,381

Equipment

2,364,923

2,234,800

Construction in process

103,776

68,579

3,399,086

3,196,585

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,828,019)

(1,695,614)

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,571,067

1,500,971

Goodwill

64,321

64,138

Other noncurrent assets

232,237

113,657

Total assets

$

4,081,728

$

3,758,771

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

266,102

$

288,005

Accrued expenses and other payables

454,977

353,786

Acquired unfavorable contract backlog

6,035

35,360

Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

18,149

17,439

Total current liabilities

745,263

694,590

Deferred income taxes

130,810

79,290

Other noncurrent liabilities

250,706

133,620

Long-term debt

1,065,536

1,227,214

Total liabilities

2,192,315

2,134,714

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 119,220,905 and

117,924,938 shares

1,290

1,290

Additional paid-in capital

358,912

358,668

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(103,764)

(124,126)

Retained earnings

1,807,826

1,585,379

Less treasury stock, 9,839,759 and 11,135,726 shares at cost

(175,063)

(197,350)

Stockholders' equity

1,889,201

1,623,861

Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

212

196

Total equity

1,889,413

1,624,057

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,081,728

$

3,758,771

Disclaimer

Commercial Metals Company published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

