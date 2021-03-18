Commercial Metals : Q2 Fiscal 2021 Supplemental Presentation

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TODAY'S CALL

Delivering continued strong results in a volatile environment

• Record second quarter Core EBITDA

• Seventh consecutive quarter of 10%+ ROIC

Sharp focus on optimizing factors within CMC's control

• Driving efficiencies throughout the business and lowering controllable costs

Line-of-sight on benefits from strategic growth projects in coming quarters

• 3rd Polish rolling line startup

• Impact of network optimization, particularly Steel CA rolling mill closure

Construction backlog has stabilized, bidding activity showing improvement

Strong financial position provides continued flexibility to fund growth, weather economic uncertainty, and pursue opportunistic M&A

Q2 Core EBITDA1 of $171M Up 18% y/y

Q2 Annualized ROIC2 of 10%Adjusted EPS of $0.66 Up 25% y/y

Notes:

[1] Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the appendix to this document.

[2] Return on Invested is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the appendix to this document.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

• Strong cost management throughout vertically integrated footprint − North America mill conversion costs continued to trend downward year-over-year

• Successful realization of steel product price adjustments; margins expanded month-to-month throughout the quarter

• Benefited from impact of selling lower-cost steel product inventory in a rising price environment

• Expanded margins on raw material sales, as pricing for both ferrous and non-ferrous products increased meaningfully

• Good demand for rebar and merchant products from the mills - rebar benefitted from growth in residential market

• Downstream shipments impacted by modest year-over-year backlog, construction and weather-related jobsite delays

• Strong demand across Europe segment's various end markets; commercial focus on merchant and other products during the quarter

• Europe margins over scrap improved sequentially STRATEGIC ITEMS

• Finalizing construction of 3rd rolling line in Europe

• Completed full closure of Steel California and transition of market supply − Cost benefits expected in coming quarters

• California land sale process underway

3RD ROLLING LINE