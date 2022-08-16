Log in
    CNAF   US2022171050

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CNAF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:16 2022-08-16 pm EDT
15.50 USD   +0.65%
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Declares $.26 Per Share Third Quarter Dividend
PU
07/22Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/21COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Reports June 30, 2022 Earnings
PU
Commercial National Financial : Declares $.26 Per Share Third Quarter Dividend

08/16/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Commercial National Declares $.26 Per Share Third Quarter Dividend
08/16/2022

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF), parent company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share payable September 2 to shareholders of record as of August 26.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,660 shares, or 17.12% on June 30, 2022.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2022, the Company employed 82 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty(30) employees are full-time and there are four (4) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the company, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712386/Commercial-National-Declares-26-Per-Share-Third-Quarter-Dividend

Disclaimer

Commercial National Financial Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 19:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
