Al·TIJARIA i�LJ.',

The Commercial Real Estate Co. KP.Sc. .t..&�..; ½J-W1 ½_}.....,..l.JI U�'

Date: 11/07/2024

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Disclosure of signing the credit facilities contract for one of the subsidiaries of The Commercial Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)

In reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the provisions ofChapter Four ofModule Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) ofthe Executive Bylaws ofthe Capital Markets Authority regarding the disclosure ofmaterial information.

We are pleased to inform you that one ofthe subsidiary companies ofThe Commercial Real Estate Company has completed signing the credit facilities contract with a total value of36,000,000/- (thirty-six million Kuwaiti Dinars only) with a local Islamic bank, after amending the contract terms for the current facilities including a positive interest rate and a flexible payment period according to the foJiowing:

Settlement ofthe limits ofthe current cash credit facilities with a value of22,101,500 KWD (twenty-two million one hundred and one thousand five hundred Kuwaiti Dinars only).

2. New cash credit facilities limit with a value of 13,898,500 KWD (thirteen million eight hundred ninety­ eight thousand five hundred Kuwaiti Dinars only).

Sincerely Yours,