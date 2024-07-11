Commercial Real Estate K P S C : Material Information Disclosure Regarding Signing the Credit Facilities Contract for One of the Subsidiaries
July 11, 2024 at 05:20 am EDT
Date: 11/07/2024
To: Boursa Kuwait Company
Dear Sirs,
Subject: Disclosure of signing the credit facilities contract for one of the subsidiaries of The Commercial Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)
In reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the provisions ofChapter Four ofModule Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) ofthe Executive Bylaws ofthe Capital Markets Authority regarding the disclosure ofmaterial information.
We are pleased to inform you that one ofthe subsidiary companies ofThe Commercial Real Estate Company has completed signing the credit facilities contract with a total value of36,000,000/- (thirty-six million Kuwaiti Dinars only) with a local Islamic bank, after amending the contract terms for the current facilities including a positive interest rate and a flexible payment period according to the foJiowing:
Settlement ofthe limits ofthe current cash credit facilities with a value of22,101,500 KWD (twenty-two million one hundred and one thousand five hundred Kuwaiti Dinars only).
2. New cash credit facilities limit with a value of 13,898,500 KWD (thirteen million eight hundred ninety eight thousand five hundred Kuwaiti Dinars only).
Commercial Real Estate Co KPSC (Al-Tijaria) is a Kuwait-based shareholding company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is organized into two business segments: real estate and investment. The Company focuses on various activities in real estate, agricultural, industrial and commercial industries; carries out contracting, road and building construction, including sale, purchase and lease of land and real estate property; invests its surplus funds in financial portfolios managed by specialized companies and financial institutions, and establishes real estate funds and portfolios. The Companyâs projects include Symphony, Al-Tijaria Tower, Juman Residential Complex, Ruba Residential Complex and Al Dome, among others.