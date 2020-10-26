Log in
Commercial Vehicle : CVG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

10/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 2727789. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 2727789. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the "Investors" section of CVG's website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 2727789. 

About CVG

CVG is a diversified industrial company that provides seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, electro-mechanical assemblies, wire harnesses, plastic parts, engineered structures and panel assemblies for several global markets including: ecommerce warehouse infrastructures, commercial trucking, last-mile delivery, electric vehicles, military equipment, buses, construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about CVG and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-third-quarter-2020-conference-call-301159942.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

