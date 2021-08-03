Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVGI   US2026081057

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.

(CVGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial Vehicle : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference CallDownload (opens in a new window)

08/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Q2 2021

Earnings

Presentation

August 2021

W E F I N D A WAY !

Forward-Looking Statements and

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These slides contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "project", "continue", "likely", and similar expressions. In particular, these slides may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company's end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company's prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company's initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company's strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company's financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its

experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company's filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in these slides relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation | 2

Presented by

Harold Bevis

Chris Bohnert

President and

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

and Investor Relations

Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation | 3

Q2 2021 Highlights

Continue to have increasing sales and additional new business wins

Many wins are in prototype and pre-launch mode

Q2 Net Sales

Q2 Operating Income

Q2 Adj. EBITDA

Q2 Diluted Adj. EPS

YTD Net New

Business Awards

$258M

$16.3M

$21.6M

$0.33

$129M

103% YoY

Annualized

Quarterly Sales

Versus $(10.5)M

Versus $1.2M

Versus $(0.24)

Concentrated in

Record

loss in Q2 2020

in Q2 2020

in Q2 2020

Electric Vehicles

Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation | 4

Strategic Realignment - Q2 2021 Update

Grow Earnings and Expand End Markets

Leverage Strengths for

Expand in Warehouse

Expand in Electric

New Business

Automation

Vehicles

$129M of net new business

Sales on track to meet or

Working with 25 electric vehicle

awards 2021 YTD

exceed $150 million

OEMs on 52 opportunities

$229M of net new business

Continue to win new business

Have secured multiple, multi-

awards in last 18 months

in this market

year programs

Trailing

18

months 217 wins, 77 new products and 27 new customers

results

Expand End Market

Coverage

Majority of YTD awards in Electric Vehicles, Rec & Specialty Vehicles & Warehouse Automation

Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CVG - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:42:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
