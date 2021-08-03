Commercial Vehicle : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference CallDownload (opens in a new window)

Q2 2021
Earnings
Presentation
August 2021
Presented by
|
Harold Bevis
|
Chris Bohnert
|
President and
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
and Investor Relations
Q2 2021 Highlights
Continue to have increasing sales and additional new business wins
Many wins are in prototype and pre-launch mode
|
Q2 Net Sales
|
Q2 Operating Income
|
Q2 Adj. EBITDA
|
Q2 Diluted Adj. EPS
|
YTD Net New
|
Business Awards
|
|
|
|
|
$258M
|
$16.3M
|
$21.6M
|
$0.33
|
$129M
|
103% YoY
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Sales
|
Versus $(10.5)M
|
Versus $1.2M
|
Versus $(0.24)
|
Concentrated in
|
Record
|
loss in Q2 2020
|
in Q2 2020
|
in Q2 2020
|
Electric Vehicles
Strategic Realignment - Q2 2021 Update
Grow Earnings and Expand End Markets
|
Leverage Strengths for
|
Expand in Warehouse
|
Expand in Electric
|
New Business
|
Automation
|
Vehicles
|
$129M of net new business
|
Sales on track to meet or
|
Working with 25 electric vehicle
|
awards 2021 YTD
|
exceed $150 million
|
OEMs on 52 opportunities
|
$229M of net new business
|
Continue to win new business
|
Have secured multiple, multi-
|
awards in last 18 months
|
in this market
|
year programs
Trailing
18
months 217 wins, 77 new products and 27 new customers
results
Expand End Market
Coverage
Majority of YTD awards in Electric Vehicles, Rec & Specialty Vehicles & Warehouse Automation
