Commercial Vehicle : Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference Presentation

Harold Bevis
Chris Bohnert
President and
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
and Investor Relations
Q2 2021 Highlights
Continue to have increasing sales and additional new business wins
Many wins are in prototype and pre-launch mode
Q2 Net Sales
Q2 Operating Income
Q2 Adj. EBITDA
Q2 DilutedAdj. EPS
YTD Net New
BusinessAwards
$258M
$16.3M
$21.6M
$0.33
$129M
103% YoY
Annualized
Quarterly Sales
Versus $(10.5)M
Versus $1.2M
Versus $(0.24)
Concentrated in
Record
loss in Q2 2020
in Q2 2020
in Q2 2020
Electric Vehicles
Strategic Realignment - Q2 2021 Update
Grow Earnings and Expand End Markets
Leverage Strengths for
Expand in Warehouse
Expand in Electric
New Business
Automation
Vehicles
$129M of net new business
Sales on track to meet or
Working with 25 electric vehicle
awards 2021 YTD
exceed $150 million
OEMs on 52 opportunities
$229M of net new business
Continue to win new business
Have secured multiple, multi-
awards in last 18 months
in this market
year programs
Trailing
18
months 217 wins, 77 new products and 27 new customers
results
Expand End Market
Coverage
Majority of YTD awards in Electric Vehicles, Rec & Specialty Vehicles & WarehouseAutomation
