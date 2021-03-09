Log in
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.    CVGI

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.

(CVGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commercial Vehicle : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference CallDownload ()

03/09/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Q4 2020 Earnings

Presentation

March 2021

WE FIND A WAY

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These slides contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "project", "continue", "likely",

and similar expressions. In particular, these slides may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company's end

markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company's prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company's initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company's strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company's financial position or

other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors

it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company's filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance

that statements made in these slides relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation | 2

Presented by

Harold Bevis

Chris Bohnert

President and

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

and Investor Relations

Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation | 3

Q4 & 2020 Highlights

CVG is growing its sales and adding new customers in both new and old markets to redefine and transform the business.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CVG - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 686 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 97,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 347
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 9,75 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harold C. Bevis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher H. Bohnert Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Griffin Chairman
Aneezal H. Mohamed Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Roger L. Fix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.10.52%316
DENSO CORPORATION12.59%48 359
APTIV PLC10.98%39 046
CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT6.23%30 555
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.23.19%26 794
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD16.05%24 653
