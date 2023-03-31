Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:31:51 2023-03-31 am EDT
9.688 EUR   -0.49%
04:59aAgreement on in-house pay scale at Commerzbank subsidiary ComTS
DP
04:04aCommerzbank : and ver.di agree on in-house collective bargaining agreement for ComTS service companies
PU
12:22aEMEA Morning Briefing: Slight Gains Seen for Stocks as Inflation Data in Focus
DJ
Agreement on in-house pay scale at Commerzbank subsidiary ComTS

03/31/2023 | 04:59am EDT
FRANKFURT/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After years of dispute, warning strikes and most recently four rounds of negotiations, employees of Commerzbank subsidiary ComTS have an in-house collective agreement for the first time. This is initially to apply until the end of 2025, as Commerzbank announced on Friday. According to the Verdi trade union, it has been agreed that the collective wage increases negotiated for the private banking industry will then apply to ComTS employees.

According to Verdi, the collective agreement now agreed upon for the approximately 1,700 employees provides for salaries to increase by 10 to 14 percent, depending on the salary group, as of July 1, 2023. The minimum wage will be 14 euros per hour. In April 2024, there will be a one-off payment of 600 euros gross per head. In addition, the legal option of paying up to 3,000 euros per employee tax-free as an inflation compensation bonus by the end of 2024 will be exploited. Vacation and Christmas bonuses are to be successively increased to 1000 euros gross by 2025.

"In constructive talks with Verdi, we have found a solution that is both economically viable and sustainable. On the other hand, we are creating attractive conditions and prospects for ComTS employees," said Commerzbank board member and chief negotiator Andreas Schimmele, summarizing the result. Verdi negotiator Stefan Wittmann summed up by saying that the agreement had succeeded in "ensuring that Commerzbank's working conditions will also apply to ComTS to a large extent in the future".

ComTS, which has sites in Erfurt, Duisburg, Halle, Hamm and Magdeburg, supports Commerzbank in the processing of payment transactions, among other things. The dispute had been simmering since 2020./ben/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 710 M 10 589 M 10 589 M
Net income 2022 1 276 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 12 193 M 13 297 M 13 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 12,26 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG10.19%13 297
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%141 188
