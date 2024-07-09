KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Once a big seller - now a nuisance: For years, there has been a dispute over premium savings contracts that savings banks and cooperative banks concluded with hundreds of thousands of customers. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) declared it illegal 20 years ago that in many cases banks were able to unilaterally change interest rates in their favor. The question of how the interest rates for these products are to be calculated has not yet been clarified by a high court. Consumer advocates expect the judges in Karlsruhe to provide clarity this Tuesday (09:00) on the basis of two test cases.

What is a premium savings contract?

With this product, savers receive a premium in addition to the variable interest rate, which is usually staggered according to the term of the contract. The longer regular savings contributions are received, the higher the premium. Such savings contracts were marketed in the 1990s and early 2000s - primarily by savings banks ("Vorsorgesparen", "Vermogensplan"), but also by cooperative banks ("Bonusplan", "VRZukunft").

Why are bonus savings contracts controversial?

Many of these contracts contain clauses that give banks the unilateral right to change the guaranteed interest rate - for example: "The applicable interest rate will be announced on a notice board." The bank could thus adjust the interest rate to its own advantage. Based on an examination of thousands of contracts, consumer advice centers came to the conclusion that savers received an average of around 4,000 euros too little interest as a result.

How have courts ruled so far?

Courts have been dealing with premium savings contracts and their interest rates for more than two decades. As early as 2004, the Federal Court of Justice ruled that contractual clauses allowing savings banks to lower their interest rates at will were unlawful. Since then, there has been a dispute about how high the interest rate should have been. In 2021, the Federal Court of Justice confirmed earlier rulings that many old savings bank contracts contained inadmissible clauses.

What models are there for calculating interest?

In April 2022, the Higher Regional Court of Dresden set a reference interest rate for premium savings for the first time in an individual case: the current yield on listed German government securities with a remaining term of 8 to 15 years. At the same time, the Higher Regional Court spoke out against the use of the so-called moving average when calculating interest rates, which is determined on the basis of current and historical money and capital market interest rates. This was followed in early 2023 by comparable rulings by the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg and the Higher Regional Court of Dresden in mass proceedings, which are now the subject of the BGH hearing. The Higher Regional Courts in Bavaria and Brandenburg used different calculation methods for the reference interest rate in later rulings. Lawyer Michael Hummel from the Saxony Consumer Advice Center is therefore "very certain that the BGH will have the final say".

How many customers are affected?

In 2021, there were around 1.1 million premium savings contracts in Germany; the financial supervisory authority Bafin does not have more recent figures. Since then, the number is likely to have fallen significantly because some institutions - where legally possible - have terminated entire contract years. Interest arrears are not automatically paid on current contracts. Consumer advice centers have been exerting pressure for years with model declaratory actions. The consumer advice center in Saxony alone is conducting nine such proceedings, which 6,000 consumers have joined.

Are financial institutions allowed to terminate premium savings contracts?

"The longer you save, the higher your premium" was how savings banks once advertised products such as "S-Prämiensparen flexibel". And promised: "You alone decide how long you want to save." However, during the low-interest phase, which only ended in summer 2022, many institutions tried to get rid of the old contracts. Because many savers have been paying in for years, they are entitled to comparatively high annual premiums. This was expensive for the institutions, especially in times of zero and negative interest rates.

The dispute over the termination of premium savings contracts also went all the way to the BGH. The court ruled in May 2019: "The savings contract may not be terminated before the highest premium level is reached." Savers must therefore be allowed to take the maximum possible premium at least once. After that, the contract continues, but can be terminated unilaterally at any time.

How can consumers enforce their rights?

When the BGH issues a ruling on the model declaratory actions, it sets out a general trend. The individual affected parties must enforce their rights individually with their bank. "Savings banks would not necessarily have to react, but could wait for individual lawsuits," says Michael Hummel, Head of the Legal Department at the Saxony Consumer Advice Center. "However, I think it is unlikely that the institutions will sit this out, as there are already various legal service providers waiting in the wings to enforce consumers' claims."

Will claims expire at some point?

Anyone who has not joined a model lawsuit can ask their bank to recalculate the interest on the savings contract, citing previous BGH rulings. In the case of a terminated contract, however, the prevailing legal opinion is that claims must be filed within three years so that they do not become time-barred. The consumer advice center Sachen wants to enforce a ten-year limitation period in this matter./ben/DP/zb