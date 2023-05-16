Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
2023-05-16
9.903 EUR   -1.90%
11:21aBVI: Fund industry records significant inflows in winter
DP
07:30aCanada's Inflation Rates Likely to Have Fallen Further in April, Says Commerzbank
MT
07:18aLindner still sees much need for discussion on EU banking union
DP
BVI: Fund industry records significant inflows in winter

05/16/2023
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New business in the German fund industry defied stagnating economic growth in the first quarter. Overall, asset managers recorded net inflows of 15 billion euros in the months from January to March, according to the industry association BVI in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Open-ended special funds received 11.6 billion euros in the first quarter. They thus once again proved to be a driver of new business. Special funds are launched for institutional investors such as insurers or pension funds.

Open-ended mutual funds collected a net 4.9 billion euros in the first quarter of the year. This product category is used by both retail investors and investment professionals. Open-end funds can be traded at any time.

In the subcategories of open-end mutual funds, there were inflows of new money, particularly in equity funds, amounting to 6.6 billion euros. According to the BVI, this was the second-best start to the year since 2015. Bond funds now collected 2.5 billion euros in fresh investment money after four quarters of outflows.

The largest outflows in the first quarter were recorded by mixed funds with 2.4 billion euros. These can invest in both equities and fixed-income bonds. Mixed funds have thus recorded net outflows since mid-2022. Money market funds saw outflows of 1.8 billion euros.

Investors withdrew 2.2 billion euros from free mandates. Free mandates are asset management mandates managed outside investment funds./la/jsl/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.71% 209.05 Delayed Quote.4.80%
COMMERZBANK AG -2.23% 9.87 Delayed Quote.14.25%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.12% 9.613 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA 0.33% 30.56 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 627 M 11 554 M 11 554 M
Net income 2023 1 902 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,54x
Yield 2023 4,73%
Capitalization 12 643 M 13 745 M 13 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 41 909
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,10 €
Average target price 12,68 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG14.25%13 745
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%395 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%244 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.52%220 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.22%174 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.49%161 679
