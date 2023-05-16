BVI: Fund industry records significant inflows in winter

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New business in the German fund industry defied stagnating economic growth in the first quarter. Overall, asset managers recorded net inflows of 15 billion euros in the months from January to March, according to the industry association BVI in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Open-ended special funds received 11.6 billion euros in the first quarter. They thus once again proved to be a driver of new business. Special funds are launched for institutional investors such as insurers or pension funds.

Open-ended mutual funds collected a net 4.9 billion euros in the first quarter of the year. This product category is used by both retail investors and investment professionals. Open-end funds can be traded at any time.

In the subcategories of open-end mutual funds, there were inflows of new money, particularly in equity funds, amounting to 6.6 billion euros. According to the BVI, this was the second-best start to the year since 2015. Bond funds now collected 2.5 billion euros in fresh investment money after four quarters of outflows.

The largest outflows in the first quarter were recorded by mixed funds with 2.4 billion euros. These can invest in both equities and fixed-income bonds. Mixed funds have thus recorded net outflows since mid-2022. Money market funds saw outflows of 1.8 billion euros.

Investors withdrew 2.2 billion euros from free mandates. Free mandates are asset management mandates managed outside investment funds./la/jsl/ngu