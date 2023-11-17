FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New business in the fund industry in Germany defied the weakening stock market quite well in the third quarter. Overall, asset managers recorded net inflows of almost 17.6 billion euros in the months of July to September, as the industry association BVI announced in Frankfurt on Friday. In the previous quarter, the increase amounted to 22.7 billion euros in an environment of rising stock markets.

Open-ended special funds received 8.9 billion euros in the third quarter. They once again proved to be the driver of new business. Special funds are set up for institutional investors such as insurers or pension funds.

Open-ended mutual funds collected a net amount of 2.9 billion euros. This product category is used by both retail investors and investment professionals. Open-ended funds can be traded at any time.

In the sub-categories of open-ended mutual funds, bond funds in particular saw inflows of new money, amounting to EUR 4.0 billion. Equity funds collected 2.1 billion euros in fresh investment money. Money market funds saw an inflow of 1.2 billion euros.

The largest outflows in the first quarter were recorded by mixed funds at 4.3 billion euros. These can invest in both equities and fixed-interest bonds, for example.

Free mandates saw an inflow of 2.8 billion euros. Free mandates are asset management mandates that are managed outside of investment funds./la/jsl/jha/