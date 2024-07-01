HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Due to a warning strike, customers of the private banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Unicredit will have to expect closed branches in Hamburg at the beginning of the week. In order to increase the pressure on the employers shortly before the third round of negotiations in Frankfurt/Main on Wednesday, the trade union Verdi has called on employees in Hamburg to strike for a whole day on Monday and Tuesday. A demonstration march through the city is also planned for the morning (9.00 a.m.). On Tuesday, the employees of Hamburger Sparkasse, a public bank, are to strike.

Verdi is demanding a 12.5 percent wage increase for the employees of private and public banks for a pay period of twelve months, but at least 500 euros more per month. The employers' side has so far offered a wage increase of 8.5 percent for private banks with a term of 36 months and a 9.5 percent increase for public banks with a term of 43 months./klm/DP/zb