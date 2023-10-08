FRANKFURT/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to a survey, many investors in Germany are still lost in the thicket of supposedly "green" investments. According to a survey conducted by the market research institute Kantar for the Association of German Banks (BdB), just under half (49 percent) of the 1,300 adults surveyed were familiar with the term "sustainable investment". In the previous year's survey, the figure was 50 percent.

"Above all, gaps in knowledge and a lack of information keep many investors away from sustainable investments. Unfortunately, the level of knowledge about what it actually is is also stagnating. Yet the willingness to invest sustainably in the future is high," BdB CEO Heiner Herkenhoff classified the data, which was collected from 1,300 people as part of an online survey from August 22 to September 4. "This is where all parties involved should start and - for example, by reducing bureaucracy - lower the hurdles for customers."

Most respondents who are familiar with the term "sustainable investments" associate it with investments in environmentally friendly products and renewable energies. Of 471 respondents who are familiar with sustainable investments but have not yet used them, the majority said they could "very well" (12 percent) or "rather yes" (43 percent) imagine investing in this asset class in the future.

Environment and social issues as investment criteria

The EU Commission wants to channel more money into "green" investments in order to accelerate the climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. As a result, bank advisors and insurance brokers are now required to ask their customers about their ideas on sustainability when providing investment advice. Investing money should no longer be just about return opportunities and risk, but also about the environment, social issues and good corporate governance: the abbreviation ESG (English for: Environmental Social Governance) has made inroads.

"In 2023, more than six million Germans are already investing in sustainable investments. This means that their number has more than doubled since 2019," Herkenhoff summed up. However, there is "still a lot of room for improvement." Following an increase in previous years, the proportion of private owners of sustainable investments among survey participants fell from eleven percent in 2022 to ten percent in the current survey./ben/DP/zb