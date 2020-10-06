Brighter mood in world markets pushes up euro zone debt yields

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the
euro area nudged higher on Tuesday, pulling away from recent
lows as a brighter tone in world markets dented the appeal of
fixed income.
Still, with European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine
Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled
to speak later in the day, trading was largely subdued.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was about a basis
point higher on the day at around -0.50%. It is up
more than 5 basis points from two-month lows hit last week.
News that U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from
hospital following treatment for COVID-19 and prospects for a
fresh U.S. stimulus package boosted sentiment in world markets,
and in turn weighed on safe-haven debt.
"The lack of key data releases will keep attention focused
on Trump's recovery, following news of his imminent release from
hospital late Monday," analysts at Miuzuho said in a note.
"On the back of this, the risk-on could have further to
travel. Any signs of progress on fiscal stimulus talks would
also help."
Most other euro zone bond yields were marginally higher on
the day, with Italy's 10-year bond yield also nudging off recent
lows to stand at 0.81%.
Data released on Monday showed the ECB bought less Italian
and Spanish government debt in the past two months as market
pressure on both indebted countries stayed low, despite a
resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
The ECB bond-buying numbers appeared to have little impact
on peripheral debt markets, which have been supported in recent
weeks by expectations for more ECB stimulus by year-end.
"The PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) details
for the August/September period highlight that the ECB is no
longer in acute crisis mode," said Commerzbank rates strategist
Michael Leister.
