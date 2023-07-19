BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has warned of the dangers of a bank run due to fake news and brought an expansion of banking supervision to social media into play. Supervisors could then identify at an early stage whether this poses the risk of a so-called bank run, Nagel told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

In a bank run, savers withdraw their money from a bank in large numbers at the same time. In the worst case, the financial institution is threatened with default.

The case of Silicon Valley Bank has shown that it is necessary to become faster, said Nagel. There, statements in the social media had helped to accelerate a bank run. The question, he said, is whether Fake News could also draw such a draw. The U.S. bank had collapsed in March.

Nagel said he had heard from a colleague in South Korea that a task force of banking regulators there was systematically monitoring social media. This then sees at an early stage if something like this is on the horizon. "We could also think about that in Europe," he said: "We must not rest on our laurels, but look closely and sharpen up in case of "blind spots" in supervision."/juc/DP/zb