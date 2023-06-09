Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25:12 2023-06-09 pm EDT
9.856 EUR   -0.24%
02:20pCms : Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:23aCommerzbank Comments on This Week's Bank of Canada Surprise Rate Rise; Previews Friday's Jobs Report
MT
06:30aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06/09/2023 | 02:20pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Commerzbank AG Share BuyBack June 07,2023 - June 09,2023
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09.06.2023 / 20:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, June 09,2023

In the period from June 07, 2023 to, and including, June 09,2023 Commerzbank AG has purchased a number of 3,208,539 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of June 06, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
     
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
07/06/2023 1,306,845 9.7445
08/06/2023 945,581 9.8864
09/06/2023 956,113 9.8909
 
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since June 07, 2023 through, and including, June 09,2023 amounts to 3,208,539.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com).
 

09.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653921  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653921&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
